Man who stabbed a neighbor to death and then beheaded her daughter in prison – Gerais

Press conference took place this Friday (photo: PCMG/Disclosure)

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) presented this Friday (5/11) details of the investigation into the deaths of a mother and daughter, aged 39 and 6, in Betim, in the Metropolitan Region. Committed by a neighbor, the crime took place on October 16, 2017. The investigations resulted in the indictment and arrest of a 35-year-old man, neighbor of the victims. The bodies of the two women were found the day after the crime, in the house where they lived, in the Laranjeiras neighborhood.

At the time, the mother was found in the bedroom, on the bed, with 35 injuries caused by stab wounds to the face, chest and arms. The child was already in the living room, with his throat and wrists cut.

According to the delegate who coordinated the investigations, Otvio de Carvalho, “the victim was a teacher and did not show up for two days at work. The school then made contact with family members, who went to her house. They had to break into the port to enter and found the two dead”.

For the police chief, on the day of the crime, around midnight, the suspect entered through the window of the house, hitting the woman first, who woke up with the attack.

“She still tries to defend herself – the victim has defensive injuries on her hands and arms – until he manages to execute her,” details Otvio, who adds: “The child, who was sleeping in the living room, wakes up and sees him [o suspeito], all dirty blood, had killed her mother. He then kills the child to eliminate the witness.”

The suspect had been on the run since the date of the crime, being arrested on October 21 this year, in the city of Almenara, Vale do Jequitinhonha. The police believe that the motivation for the crime is passionate.

investigation



Through investigations, the team from the 8th Homicide Precinct in Betim gathered information that the victim was in a romantic relationship with the investigated neighbor. However, according to the investigation, the woman did not intend to continue with the relationship due to the fact that the man is a drug user.

Therefore, the police searched for the suspect, who was no longer in the neighbourhood. The man would have left the house he lived in after the crime.

During searches of the property, the police found, with the support of the technical expertise of the PCMG, signs of blood in the bathroom, living room, in a tank on the balcony, on the door handles, as well as on the suspect’s pieces of clothing. Forensic examinations found that the blood found was compatible with that of the 39-year-old victim.

prisoner



Police, the man said he was friends with the victims and that he could not explain why he had killed them. He also claimed not to remember the facts, having acted through an outbreak for excessive use of cocaine and alcoholic beverages.

Also according to the suspect, he only remembered waking up covered in blood, which is why he took a shower and left the house.

According to the regional delegate in Betim, Marcelo Cali, the name of this suspect was on the list of the ten most wanted in the state.

The suspect was arrested by police from the Police Station in Almenara, and the man was taken to the prison system. The police inquiry was concluded and Justice sent.