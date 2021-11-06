Marcos Uchoa announces departure from Globo

The reporter has been part of the network’s staff for 34 years: “I did everything in journalism”

Journalist Marcos Uchoa is leaving TV Globo. The announcement was made this Friday, 5, in an interview with site of Globo Sport. The reporter also revealed that leaving the television channel will be in search of a renewal in his career.

Read more:

“I did everything in journalism. I covered Olympics, World Cups, wars, revolutions, disasters. I showed a lot of people doing a lot. I decided to try to do it too. Instead of interviewing the pilot, be the pilot,” he told the GE team.

Uchoa’s farewell will be made next Monday, at 10 pm, on Sportv’s ‘Well, Friends’ program. The moment will mark the beginning of the new trajectory, which he defines as a stage to “help people more effectively”. The possibilities mentioned by him include writing a book and creating an NGO.

It was not something thought out. But I’ve really done everything in journalism. I’ve been to Qatar eight times. So, covering the next World Cup would be, let’s say, “more of the same”, even though we know that journalism is not predictable. And there was a combination of recent, super productive and important works, which gave me the certainty of being a message for me to close the cycle”, explained the journalist.

A reporter for 38 years, Marcos Uchoa composed most of his professional history at Globo, totaling 34. At the station, he participated in coverage of the World Cups, Olympic Games and interviewed great names in the sport, such as Pelé, Ayrton Senna, Michael Phelps and Michael Jordan.

At the station, the farewell becomes a moment of praise and tribute to the reporter. Globo’s Sports Director, Renato Ribeiro, highlights Uchoa’s human side.

“We are not talking about just any reporter, but the reporter. Imagine a sports idol: Pele? Senna? Michael Jordan? Phelps? Tyson? Ronaldo? Schumacher? Everyone passed through his microphone. I lived in London for 11 years, four in Paris, eight wars, tsunamis, Davos, G-7, G-20, Carnivals, 115 countries. But above all, Uchoa was a reporter for people, a reporter who liked and likes people”, highlights the director.