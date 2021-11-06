“Marighella” is already the most watched Brazilian film in 2021 — and it is deservedly deserved

Yes. The story has to be told. The movie finally ch ega to Brazilian screens.

After successful performances at international film festivals, clandestine links and censorship by ANCINE, which delayed its release in these parts, the film hit the big screen.

The production directed by Wagner Moura and starred brilliantly by Seu Jorge has, among many, the merit of shed light on the trajectory and legacy of a revolutionary leader in the dark years after the coup of 1964 in Brazilian lands.

Yes. It is necessary to reaffirm as many times as necessary that during this period families were destroyed, civil rights were trampled on, the press was muzzled, electric shocks and pau-de-arara were common tortures.

Yes. We’re still hungry, work relationships and accumulation of wealth haven’t changed much from the 60s until now. But Marighella was a great man of his time. Same time as Che Guevara and Fidel Castro.

The film is full of clichés and catchphrases from its protagonist, such as “We don’t have time to be afraid“. Delegate Lúcio (Bruno Gagliasso) is inspired by the psychopath Sérgio Paranhos Fleury.

It is incredible to observe that Brazil has supporters of this type of conduct and extermination policies. People whose leader is a Bolsonaro, linked to the most backward and retrograde segments, who embody this sewer that insists on overflowing in our lives.

The “good citizens”, who took to the streets last September 7th, asking for the return of AI-5 and the dissolution of the Federal Supreme Court, want exactly this fascist model.

The rancidity of a significant layer of this backward, bad character and slave-holding society, added to an immeasurable ignorance, which was submerged in the deepest pipes of our social network, emerged again.

It needs to be explained that what the film shows was true. It’s not a Netflix dystopian fiction.

Entering a crowded movie theater again is a sign that there is still space to write the history of a possible Brazil.

The reenactment of the period and the art direction are very well done, costumes ditto. There is a “Global standard” that bothers me, but that’s a subject for another review.

Moura debuts at a high level with a very strong film.

He knew how to drive safely and brought to tears, at times, an audience eager for heroes and hope. At the end of the exhibition, as the credits went up, the audience clapped their hands and shouted “Fora Bolsonaro”.

History is cyclical. Will pass. Long live Marighella.