Marília Mendonça: boyfriend says goodbye to the singer after death in a plane crash

O boyfriend of Marília Mendonça, Matheuzinho said goodbye to the singer, who died in a plane crash in Minas Gerais this Friday (5) at the age of 26. In addition to the “Queen of Suffering”, four other people died in the tragedy that gained international prominence and moved a number of artists. The sertaneja and the funkeiro were together since last month.

On his social network, Matheuzinho posted photos with Marília, which will be watched this Saturday between 1 pm and 4 pm at the Goiânia Arena Gym, from where a motorcade will depart to the Memorial Park Cemetery. Burial will be restricted to the family only. In the post, the funkeiro recalled having met in the morning with his girlfriend, who leaves his son, Léo, almost 2 years old, as a result of his relationship with Murilo Huff, and a career marked by empowerment and a strong voice. See the post:

“Marilia my love, my heart is devastated, with no ground, I don’t even know if I can write here everything I’m feeling. It hurts too much. This morning when I dropped you off at the gym, we said goodbye and promised to see each other on Sunday, we talked so much this morning right, Fifi? We talk about everything!! We live beautiful and happy moments!”, he began.

“You were an exemplary daughter, a dedicated mother, a person who always wanted to help everyone around her, a determined professional and without a doubt a wonderful woman that I had the privilege of having you by my side and I was able to share incredible moments, even that for a short time. The pain I feel now is immense and inexplicable. The eternal longing remains that invaded my heart without a date to leave. Marilia, rest in peace”, he concluded