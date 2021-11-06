Marília Mendonça dies at age 26 in a plane crash in MG

Singer Marília Mendonça died today at the age of 26 in a plane crash in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga (309 km east of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais). The information has been confirmed to splash by the Fire Department. The Minas Gerais Military Police confirmed that the producer, the singer’s uncle, pilot and co-driver also died in the accident.

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5) a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims,” ​​says the note from the Fire Department.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia. bound for Caratinga/MG, where Marília would have a presentation tonight. At the moment, this is the information we have.”, the press office also confirmed. Famous people lamented the tragedy.

The rescue of the other crew is still in progress, Firefighters informed the report. The rest of her band made the bus ride. The artist left Goiânia (GO) and would perform tonight in Caratinga (MG).

Accident will be investigated

THE splash, the service provided by PEC Aviação, a company that regularly transports passengers by air taxi, confirmed that it owned the aircraft. However, there is still no official position by the company regarding the accident.

Made in 1984, the model C90A gives Beech Aircraft has a capacity for six passengers and was in a regular situation, according to Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency).

Cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents) confirmed in a note that it has opened an investigation into the incident. Read the note below.

Investigators from the Third Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (SERIPA 3), located in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), regional body of the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (CENIPA), were called in to carry out the initial action of the accident involving the aircraft with registration PT-ONJ, this Friday (5th), in Caratinga (MG). In the Initial Action, investigators identify evidence, photograph scenes, remove parts of the aircraft for analysis, listen to witness reports, gather documents, etc. There is no scheduled time for this activity to occur, always depending on the complexity of the occurrence. The objective of the investigations carried out by CENIPA is to prevent new accidents with similar characteristics from occurring. The conclusion of the investigations will take the shortest time possible, always depending on the complexity of each occurrence and also on the need to discover the contributing factors.

Marília Mendonça dies at the age of 26; remember the singer’s trajectory

1 / 12 Marília Mendonça dies Marília Mendonça died today, aged 26. The plane carrying the singer and her team crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga (309 km east of Belo Horizonte, in Minas Gerais) Facebook two / 12 queen of suffering Marília became known as the queen of “suffering” and an icon of “feminine” for speaking in her lyrics about lost loves and relationships that didn’t work out. Facebook 3 / 12 First steps Marília was born on July 22, 1995, in Cristianópolis (GO) and was raised in Goiânia. She started composing while still in her teens. Disclosure 4 / 12 Unfaithful Marília broke out in March 2016, with her first album, “Marília Mendonça: Ao vivo”. The song “Infiel” reached the top of the charts across the country. Manuela Scarpa/Brazil News 5 / 12 Success In the following years, Marília’s success was only consolidated. The singer has accumulated new hits, such as “Amante não tem Lar”, “De Quem é a Culpa”, “Ciumeira” and “Supera”. Dilson Silva/AgNews 6 / 12 Leo Marília was Leo’s mother, aged 1 year and 10 months, the result of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend Murilo Huff. Play / Instagram 7 / 12 Murilo Huff Marília and Murillo began a relationship in early 2019. In June of the same year, she revealed that she was pregnant with Leo. The couple announced their breakup in July 2020. They got back together, but they definitely ended in September of this year. Disclosure 8 / 12 Latin Grammy The album “Todos os Cantos”, released in 2019, won a Latin Grammy award from Música Sertaneja. Disclosure 9 / 12 Festival of the Mistresses Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraísa had a tour planned for 2022 with the “Festival das Patroas”. Disclosure 10 / 12 Mistresses 35% With the project “Patroas 35%” alongside her friends, she won a Latin Grammy nomination. Playback/YouTube 11 / 12 Most heard in the country In 2019 and 2020, the singer was the most listened to artist in the country on Spotify. With “Graveto”, she also had the most watched video on Youtube. Reproduction/Instagram 12 / 12 live record During the pandemic, the singer broke a record with a live that registered more than 3.3 million people at the same time and even helped the countryman to place 34 songs in Spotify’s Top 200. Facebook

Success and “suffering” career

Marília was born in Cristianópolis, Goiás, and was raised in the state capital. Her beginnings in music were as a songwriter. Among the hits she wrote before becoming famous are “Minha Herança” (João Neto & Frederico), “Much Ice, Little Whiskey” (Wesley Safadão), “Till You Return”, “Take Care of It”, “Flor eo Beija” -Flor” (Henrique & Juliano), “Human Being or an Angel” (Matheus & Kauan), “Calm” (Jorge & Mateus) and “It’s With Her I Am” (Cristiano Araújo).

She debuted as a singer in 2014 with an EP of the same name. The first single was “Impasse”, with the participation of the duo Henrique & Juliano. The debut album arrived in 2016, with “Marília Mendonça: Ao Vivo” — with the hits “Sentimento Louco” and “Infiel”.

Marília became known as the queen of “suffering” and an icon of “feminine” for speaking in her lyrics about lost loves and relationships that didn’t work out.

In March 2017, came the second complete project, “Realidade”, which had more hits, such as “Amante Não Tem Lar” and “De Quem É A Culpa”. The DVD “Todos Os Cantos” came out in 2019 and was again a hit, reaching the top of the lists in Brazil.

One of the singer’s most recent projects was “Patroas”, with the duo Maiara and Maraisa. The tour was announced in October this year and tickets were already on sale for a tour in 2022. During the pandemic, the singer broke a record with a live that registered more than 3.3 million people at the same time and even helped the sertaneja putting 34 songs in Spotify’s Top 200.

Marília Mendonça leaves a son, Léo, who will be two years old in December, as a result of her relationship with singer Murilo Huff.