Marília Mendonça dies at age 26 in a plane crash in Minas Gerais | Song

Singer Marília Mendonça, 26, and four other people died this Friday afternoon (5) after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais. (see more in the video above) .

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination the Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office (read more about the accident below).

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. Considered one of the most popular artists in the sertanejo, she led a female turnaround in the genre, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

Marília Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her greatest hits, which made her one of the most heard singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “De Quem é culpa?” and “I know it by heart”. She leaves behind a son, Léo, who turns two in December.

Remember five of Marília Mendonça’s successes:

Small plane crashes in the interior of Minas Gerais

The firefighters also confirmed the death of Marília Mendonça through the following note: “The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade from Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

A representative of the Military Police at the scene said: “Unfortunately, despite all efforts on the spot, which is difficult to access, the information that we have, passed on by the doctor, is that the five people who were on the aircraft died. works”.

The aircraft was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the plane is in good standing and is authorized to take an air taxi.

Until the last update of this report, there was no information on the reason for the crash. The Air Force must investigate the causes of the accident. Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

Before the flight, Marília Mendonça made a video with images of the boarding and inside the plane and posted it on social networks (see below).

Marília Mendonça makes a post getting on a plane

Press Office Information

At around 4:30 pm this Friday, Marília Mendonça’s press advisor informed the g1 that the singer and everyone on the plane would have been rescued and were fine.

The advisor confirmed the information again at 4:50 pm. Around 5:15 pm, the advisor said that she had lost contact with the singer’s manager and that she could no longer confirm the information that she was fine. At 5:45 pm, the advisor informed in an official note that the singer had died.

