Marília Mendonça dies in a plane crash in Minas Gerais | Song

Singer Marília Mendonça, 26, and four other people died this Friday afternoon (5) after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Caratinga mountain range, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination Caratinga (MG), where Marília would have a performance tonight,” informed the singer’s press office.

Marília Mendonça’s songs took Brazil by storm with intense and romantic lyrics and melodies. She led a female turnaround in the backcountry market, which imposed women as protagonists of the style hitherto dominated almost only by men, from 2016 onwards, in the so-called “feminejo”.

She was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. Among her great successes, which placed her as one of the most listened to singers in the country, are “Infiel”, “Whose fault is it?” and “I know it by heart.” Marília Mendonça leaves a son who turns two in December.

The firefighters also confirmed the death through the following note: “The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

A representative of the Military Police at the scene said: “Unfortunately, despite all efforts on the spot, which is difficult to access, the information that we have, passed on by the doctor, is that the five people who were on the aircraft died. works.”

The aircraft was a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers. According to Anac, the plane is in regular condition and has authorization to take an air taxi.

There is still no information about the reason for the fall. The Air Force will investigate the causes of the accident. Investigators were dispatched to the scene.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said it had sent criminal forensics teams, investigators and delegates to the scene.

Around 4:30 pm this Friday, Marília Mendonça’s press officer informed the g1 that the singer and everyone on the plane had already been rescued and were doing well. The advisor confirmed the information again at 4:50 pm. Around 5:15 pm, the advisor said that she had lost contact with the singer’s manager and that she could no longer confirm the information that she was fine. At 5:45 pm, the advisor informed in an official note that the singer had died.

Before boarding, Marília Mendonça made a video in which she appeared getting on the plane and posted it on Twitter.