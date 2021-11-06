Marília Mendonça performed her last show in the interior of São Paulo; see images | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

“We are happy to be the first to make this retake in the region of Sorocaba and with an artist loved by all. We will follow all the requirements of the competent authorities so that the event is perfect,” said one of the producers before the show.

On stage, Marília stirred the audience with her career successes, as well as new tracks from the projects “Nosso Amor Enevelheceu”, “Todos os Cantos” and “Patroas”, the latter recorded with the duo Maiara and Maraísa.

1 of 8 Marília Mendonça was in Sorocaba (SP) on Monday (1st) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive Marília Mendonça was in Sorocaba (SP) on Monday (1) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive

2 of 8 Airplane with singer Marília Mendonça crashes in Minas Gerais — Photo: Reproduction Airplane with singer Marília Mendonça crashes in Minas Gerais — Photo: Reproduction

Singer Marília Mendonça and four other people died after a small plane crashed near a waterfall in the Serra de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

“With immense regret, we confirm the death of singer Marília Mendonça, her producer Henrique Ribeiro, her uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot and co-pilot of the plane, whose names we will preserve at this time. The plane took off from Goiânia with destination to Caratinga/MG, where Marília would have a performance tonight. At the moment, this is the information we have.”, informed the singer’s advisor in a note.

The firefighters also confirmed the death through the following note: “The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims.”

The singer was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. She emerged as a “feminine” icon in 2016, with hits like “Infiel” and “Eu sei de cor”. Before, she was already a composer of hits in the country. Remember the trajectory.

3 of 8 Marília Mendonça performed in Sorocaba — Photo: William Silva/Personal Archive Marília Mendonça performed in Sorocaba — Photo: William Silva/Personal Archive

4 of 8 Show by Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba — Photo: André Cardoso/Arquivo Show by Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba — Photo: André Cardoso/Arquivo

5 of 8 Marília Mendonça last show in Sorocaba (SP) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive Marília Mendonça last show in Sorocaba (SP) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive

6 of 8 Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba (SP) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba (SP) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive

7 of 8 Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba (SP) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive Marília Mendonça in Sorocaba (SP) — Photo: André Cardoso/Personal Archive

8 of 8 Singer Marília Mendonça during a concert at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, São Paulo, on November 1st — Photo: André Cardoso/TheNews2 via Estadão Conteúdo Singer Marília Mendonça during a concert at the Lucky Friends Arena, in Sorocaba, São Paulo, on November 1st — Photo: André Cardoso/TheNews2 via Estadão Conteúdo