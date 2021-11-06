Marília Mendonça said when getting vaccinated that health professionals are making history: ‘My son will report one day’ | Goiás

The singer Marília Mendonça said upon receiving the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, this Friday (5), that health professionals are making history. The singer received the immunizing agent, in Aparecida de Goiânia, hours before boarding and dying in a plane crash, in Minas Gerais.
“She congratulated the team for the work. He said he was very happy to be vaccinated with us. That we were making history. And that her son was going to report this moment that we are living in today,” said the city’s immunization coordinator, Renata Cordeiro.
The singer and four other people died in the crash of a small plane that fell in an area near a waterfall in the mountain range of the city of Piedade de Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais, this Friday afternoon (5).
Marília was dressed in the same clothes she boarded, during immunization. The professional who applied the vaccine to the singer also said that she was very excited about the resumption of the shows.
“She seemed super excited about the resumption of the shows. She asked about the reaction to the vaccine. Super friendly. She talked to the whole team. It’s very sad to talk about all this,” said Renata Cordeiro.
The information that the 26-year-old singer was on the plane came from the Fire Department. The Civil Police reported that the five occupants of the aircraft died — in addition to Marília, the pilot, the co-pilot, its producer Henrique Ribeiro and his uncle and advisor Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho.
The causes of the accident are still unknown. Cenipa, from the Air Force, will find out what happened. The plane had taken off from Goiânia earlier. Marília would do a show in Caratinga.
Marília Mendonça makes a post getting on a plane
About two hours before the news of the plane crash, the artist posted a video on her social networks boarding a plane (look above).
In the video, Marília joked showing regional cuisines such as cachaça, cheese and cheese bread. In addition, she posted pictures having lunch inside the aircraft. The singer wrote in the caption: “Weekend of concerts in Minas Gerais”.
