Marília Mendonça sang empowered suffering with a strong voice and intense lyrics; remember career | Song

Marília Mendonça became an icon of feminejo in 2016, with hits like “Infiel” and “Eu sei de cor”. Before, she was already a composer of hits in the country.

The singer’s arrival at the market happened at the same time as other duos, such as Maiara and Maraisa and Simone and Simaria.

The empowered lyrics and suffering marked the career of the singer who died this Friday (5), in a plane crash in Minas Gerais. She leaves behind a son who turns two in December.

The last album that the singer released was in the project “Patroas 35%”, in partnership with the duo Maiara and Maraisa. The trio celebrated the Latin Grammy nomination. See the interview below.

Marília Dias Mendonça was born in Cristianópolis (GO) on July 22, 1995. The first EP, which bears her name, was released in 2014, and already had songs like “Alô Porteiro” and “Sentimento Louco”.

It was with her debut album, “Marília Mendonça”, from 2016, that the singer achieved national projection.

“Infiel”, “Folgado”, “Saudade do Meu Ex” and “Eu sei de Cor” are among tracks, which quickly turned.

The following year, Marília released the DVD “Realidade”, recorded live in Manaus, with other hits such as “Amante não tem lar”, “Eu Sei de Cor” and “De Quem é a Culpa”.

The first partnership with Maiara & Maraisa, singers who are old friends of Marília, was with the album “Agora É que are elas” in 2018.

The next project was “Todos os Cantos”, when the singer toured Brazil and recorded a song in each capital.

2 of 2 Marília Mendonça at the ‘Todos cantos’ project show — Photo: Publicity Marília Mendonça at a show for the ‘Todos os cantos’ project — Photo: Publicity

She would show up in town by surprise and give free performances in public squares. From this album came hits such as: “Ciumeira”, “Todo Mundo vai Sufrer”, “Apaixonadinha”, “Supera” and “Graveto”.

In recent years, she was playing the project “Patroas”, with the duo Maiara and Maraisa. They released an eponymous album in 2020 and “Patroas 35%” in September this year. The tour was announced in October and tickets were already on sale.

