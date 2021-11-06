Marília Mendonça’s brother manifests: ‘It will never be forgotten’ | celebrities

Instagram Marília Mendonça and her brother, João Gustavo

The farewell message of Marília Mendonça’s younger brother, João Gustavo, was published on the networks in the profile of the backcountry duo he forms with Dom Vittor: “The queen of the backcountry, music, women… And of all of us. No We have words to describe the pain of this moment. We are incredulous. We wish that understanding and comfort reach the hearts of all of us, and that we have the strength to follow for her and for those who remain, especially little Leo. You will never be forgotten, Marília. Her voice and her essence are eternal. We can’t understand God’s plan for someone so young and at the height of success, but we know that life doesn’t end here.”

“We will always listen and honor Marília. In the name of music and everything she represents. Silveirinha, friend, uncle, father and best companion in the review, you taught us how to enjoy the best of life, always with a smile on your face and ready to have one, thank you for being the best uncle and friend in the world! Our deepest feelings also to the family of dear Henrique Bahia, the best producer in Brazil! You believed and wore the shirt of our project, we will never have words to thank you so big affection and dedication! Our deep feelings also to the Piloto and Co-pilot’s friends and family.

João Gustavo, follows in the steps of the star in his musical career. The duo formed by him performed alongside the singer during a broadcast. João Gustavo and Dom Vittor had in their repertoire a song composed by Murillo Huff, husband and father of Marília Mendonça’s son. The singer, of course, was not left out of the first work of the sponsored duo and will record an unprecedented song with them.

In addition to Marília Mendonça and her uncle, Abiciele, three others died in the plane crash. The aircraft was found in the region of Piedade de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais, near a waterfall. The causes of the accident are still unknown. CENIPA, Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents, will find out what happened.