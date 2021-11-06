Marília Mendonça’s brother speaks after the death of a singer in a plane crash

by

Marília Mendonça’s younger brother, who is also a singer, João Gustavo, used social media to publicly express himself about his sister’s death. The Queen of Suffering was inside a plane that crashed this Friday (6/11), near the airport in Caratinga (MG). In addition to the artist, five other people were on the aircraft.

marilia-mendonca-in-show

Marília Mendonça died at age 26reproduction

Marília Mendonçamariliamendonca

Marília Mendonça died in a plane crashreproduction

Marília Mendonça in a video made for fans on social mediaMarília Mendonça

Marília Mendonça in a video made for fans on social mediaReproduction/Instagram

Marília Mendonça before boardingMarília-Mendonça-producer-Henrique-Bahia (2)

Marilia MendonçaReproduction/Instagram

Marília Mendonça during showMarília Mendonça during show

Maiara and Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis

Marília Mendonça during showMarília Mendonça during show

Maraisa and Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis

singer Marília Mendonça during concertsinger Marília Mendonça during concert

Maiara and Marília MendonçaIgo Estrela/Metropolis

singer Marília Mendonça during concertsinger Marília Mendonça during concert

Show by singer Marília MendonçaJacqueline Lisbon/Metropolis Special

singer Marília Mendonça during concertsinger Marília Mendonça during concert

Show by singer Marília MendonçaJacqueline Lisbon/Metropolis Special

singer Marília Mendonça during concertsinger Marília Mendonça during concert

Filipe Cardoso/Metropolis Special

singer Marília Mendonça during concertsinger Marília Mendonça during concert

Filipe Cardoso/Metropolis Special

Marília MendonçaMarília Mendonça

Marília Mendonçareproduction

Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MGPlane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG

Plane with Marília Mendonça crashes in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel

Plane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MGPlane with Marilia Mendonça crashes in the interior of MG

Plane with Marília Mendonça crashed in the interior of MGPlayback/Super Channel

0

“A phenomenon, a light, a star, a friend, a sister, a partner and a great inspiration”, said João Gustavo, in the account he has with his partner, Dom Vittor.

“We have no words to describe the pain of this moment. We are unbelievers. We hope that understanding and comfort reach the hearts of all of us, and that we have the strength to follow her and for those who remain, especially little Léo”, added the artist.

“We cannot understand God’s plans for someone so young and at the height of success, but we know that life does not end here”, stated Marília Mendonça.

The artist also paid tribute to his uncle, who was on the aircraft: “Silveirinha, friend, uncle, father and best companion in the review, you taught us how to enjoy the best of life, always with a smile on your face and ready to have a drink. , thank you for being the best uncle and friend in the world”.