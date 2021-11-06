Marília Mendonça’s brother speaks after the death of a singer in a plane crash

Marília Mendonça’s younger brother, who is also a singer, João Gustavo, used social media to publicly express himself about his sister’s death. The Queen of Suffering was inside a plane that crashed this Friday (6/11), near the airport in Caratinga (MG). In addition to the artist, five other people were on the aircraft.

“A phenomenon, a light, a star, a friend, a sister, a partner and a great inspiration”, said João Gustavo, in the account he has with his partner, Dom Vittor.

“We have no words to describe the pain of this moment. We are unbelievers. We hope that understanding and comfort reach the hearts of all of us, and that we have the strength to follow her and for those who remain, especially little Léo”, added the artist.

“We cannot understand God’s plans for someone so young and at the height of success, but we know that life does not end here”, stated Marília Mendonça.

The artist also paid tribute to his uncle, who was on the aircraft: “Silveirinha, friend, uncle, father and best companion in the review, you taught us how to enjoy the best of life, always with a smile on your face and ready to have a drink. , thank you for being the best uncle and friend in the world”.