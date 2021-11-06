Market buys 85% of 5G licenses at auction in the country, says Anatel

(REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)



GONÇALVES (MG) – The market bought around 85% of the licenses to use the radio frequency bands in the 5G auction by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency), held between Thursday (4) and Friday (5).

The result of the event, ranked by the agency as the largest in Latin America and the second in Brazil (second only to the Pre-Salt), was released at a press conference this afternoon after the bidding ended.

The auction ended with a total economic value of R$46.79 billion, according to Anatel.

The average premium (additional amount to the minimum required in the notice) on the minimum ranges offered reached 218%, an index considered to be a success for the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications, told reporters that the event offered R$ 42 billion for sale and raised R$ 46.79 billion, a premium of almost R$ 5 billion.

“Something around R$ 7 billion or R$ 8 billion may be sold soon,” said the incumbent, referring to the leftover spectrum that did not attract interested parties in this edition of the auction.

The 26 GHz band, auctioned this Friday, was the one that presented the most “deserts” of proposals. According to Faria, at an opportune moment, the “leftovers” of the event will serve for “a new auction under the same terms of price and obligation established with the TCU [Tribunal de Contas da União]”.

The performance of the 26 GHz frequency caused concern because it generated R$ 3.1 billion for the companies’ commitment to invest in connecting Brazilian public schools to the internet. If all lots were sold, the amount collected would jump to R$7.6 billion.

Abraão Balbino, president of Anatel’s Special Bidding Commission, stated that, unlike the other obligations provided for in the auction notice, the amount that will be allocated to the network infrastructure program in the teaching units “is not defined”.

“This will be a public policy that will still be created between Anatel and the Ministry of Education. It must be said that the public notice is guaranteeing R$ 3.1 billion for the coverage of schools”, he said.

Abraao also pointed out that the offer was already low at 26 GHz, “but we put it to feel what was concrete in our hypothesis.” “And the main thing was, from it, to enable the entry of two new companies in the market for providing mobile services,” he said.

Fly Link LTDA and Neko Serviços de Comunicações, Entertainment and Education LTDA achieved this status after purchasing 200 MHz lots in the 26 GHz band this Friday. They join providers Cloud2U, Winity, Consortium 5G Sul and Brisanet that had secured market share in the first part of the auction.

The control of the nationwide frequencies where the 5G will travel in the country was left to the large telecoms. The regional ones will have an important participation of internet providers.

Of course, Telefônica, owner of the Vivo brand (VIVT3), and TIM (TIMS3) will operate in the 3.5 GHZ range. The three market giants have reached the band’s acquisition limit, which is 100 MHz.

Claro disbursed around R$418 million; Vivo, just over R$500 million; and TIM, R$431 million, just to have the maximum total forecast of the “most coveted road” for 5G nationwide.

Companies will have the possibility of bringing faster internet to the final consumer. That’s why the 3GHz frequency is the most used in countries where the technology is already a reality.

Anatel technicians highlighted that the 3.5 GHz band will have 400 MHz of spectrum for operators in the country, a higher level than the US, which have 280 MHz. “Companies will start in the 5G market without any type of tether of essential input. The path for the evolution of technology will be much faster”, said Abraão.

On the other hand, companies will face the challenge of dealing with legislation on the installation of antennas, one of the obstacles already detected by the sector. For 5G, the number of devices will be much larger than needed for 4G, for example.

“We are working on work fronts to create rules that allow the installation of small infrastructure with no need for any kind of municipal license”, said Arthur Coimbra, Anatel’s advisor.

They will also need to “clean up” the band that, at the moment, is responsible for TV transmission via satellite dish — users of satellite dishes will have to be migrated to bands between 10.7 GHz and 18 GHz.

For Emmanoel Campelo, another member of Anatel, the biggest challenge in the short term will be “to make 5G available in the capitals in 2022 and to be able to anticipate as much as possible the offer schedule for other locations”.

