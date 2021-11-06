Marlia Mendona’s plane crashes in Minas; there are wounded – General

Airplane crashes this Friday afternoon near the waterfall (photo: WhatsAapp/Reproduction)

The plane carrying the country singer Marlia Mendona crashed this Friday afternoon (5/11) in Caratinga, in the Vale do Rio Doce region. The information was confirmed by the singer’s press office.

The Fire Department received the call around 3:30 pm, to respond to the occurrence of an aircraft crash in Piedade de Caratinga in a watercourse near the access via the BR 474.

According to information, in principle, there would be two victims alive in the interior of the aircraft, whose health status has not yet been informed.

”There is also a strong fuel odor at the site, but there is no flame and no risk of submerging the aircraft,” the corporation said. Firefighters have the support of Samu.

Earlier, the singer made a post boarding a plane to announce a concert in Minas Gerais. She has a show scheduled for this Friday in Caratinga and another one this Saturday in Ouro Branco. Check the schedule:

11/05: Caratinga

06/11: White Gold

11/12: Divinpolis

11/20: Taiobeiras the aircraft

The plane, with the prefix PT-ONJ, belongs to PEC Txi Areo, based in Goinia. It is a King Air C90A, with capacity for six passengers. The aircraft, which is a turbocharger, was manufactured in 1984 and was authorized to operate on a charter basis, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). O



State of Minas



contacted the air taxi company that owns the plane and is awaiting their return.

Wait for more information