Marlia Mendona’s plane crashes in Minas; there are wounded – General

The plane carrying the country singer Marlia Mendona crashed this Friday afternoon (5/11) in Caratinga, in the Vale do Rio Doce region. The information was confirmed by the singer’s press office.
According to information, in principle, there would be two victims alive in the interior of the aircraft, whose health status has not yet been informed.
”There is also a strong fuel odor at the site, but there is no flame and no risk of submerging the aircraft,” the corporation said. Firefighters have the support of Samu.
Earlier, the singer made a post boarding a plane to announce a concert in Minas Gerais. She has a show scheduled for this Friday in Caratinga and another one this Saturday in Ouro Branco. Check the schedule:
11/05: Caratinga
06/11: White Gold
11/12: Divinpolis
11/20: Taiobeiras
The plane, with the prefix PT-ONJ, belongs to PEC Txi Areo, based in Goinia. It is a King Air C90A, with capacity for six passengers. The aircraft, which is a turbocharger, was manufactured in 1984 and was authorized to operate on a charter basis, according to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac).
State of Minas
contacted the air taxi company that owns the plane and is awaiting their return.
