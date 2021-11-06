Mauro Cezar: With Renato, even when Fla shows that money is not enough – 11/05/2021

In 2019, run over with Grêmio by Jorge Jesus’ Flamengo, Renato Gaúcho Portaluppi said that with a R$ 200 million team it would be possible to field a team that showed great football. He repeated this a few times, but with this team in hand, it’s clear it was just bravado. The 2-0 victory over Atlético Goaniense reinforced such evidence.

Flamengo’s lack of imagination, creativity, good offensive team play in the current stage under Renato’s command gaucho Portaluppi is something that catches the eye. In the first half there were 43 minutes of sterile football, without creating, without finishing on target, without threatening Atlético Goianiense.

Michael’s goal two minutes from the end of regulation time in the initial stage comes from the ability of the Everton Ribeiro-Isla duo in a play from the times of Domènec Torrent. The Chilean right-back, who has done well in recent matches, despite the team’s bad phase, struggled to cross and the fast forward sent it to the net.

In a table with Gabigol, Michael scored again in the second half without Flamengo taking any great risks, except in the great defense of Diego Alves against Zé Roberto. The victory was relatively easy, but it doesn’t overshadow the team’s problems. Deficient ball output, dependence on long throws with David Luiz, lack of articulation of plays…

Some of the deficiencies of a Flamengo where it’s not enough to win. It is necessary to play more, after all, with a “R$ 200 million” cast, right?

