Mega-Sena can pay R$75 million this Saturday, 3rd biggest prize of the year; know how to bet | lotteries

by

Mega-Sena Contest 2426 can pay a BRL 75 million prize for those who hit the six tens. If a bet hits the six tens, the prize will be the third highest drawn in 2021.

The draw takes place at 20:00 this Saturday (6) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The minimum bet costs R$4.50 and can also be made over the internet until 7pm – find out how to do it.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

Biggest Mega-Sena prizes drawn in 2021:

Biggest Mega-Sena prizes drawn in 2021

Positiondraw dateTotal Premium
105/29/2021BRL 94,682,879.26
two07/17/2021BRL 76,237,205.10
308/10/2021BRL 60,902,054.13
402/27/2021BRL 49,341,885.20
511/09/2021BRL 46,317,095.04
603/20/2021BRL 45,559,576.50
712/06/2021BRL 43,258,691.06
821/08/2021BRL 40,953,827.42
917/04/2021BRL 40,076,100.78
1005/04/2021BRL 37,429,107.24
1103/27/2021BRL 27,070,907.55
1202/03/2021BRL 25,099,868.34
1318/09/2021BRL 25,006,279.28
1401/23/2021BRL 21,898,260.37
1501/13/2021BRL 11,854,874.71
1606/19/2021BRL 7,098,061.76
1706/23/2021BRL 2,783,717.00
1803/03/2021BRL 2,780,964.58

Biggest prizes drawn at Mega-Sena

Positiondraw dateTotal Premium
112/31/2020 *BRL 325,250,216.44
two12/31/2017 *BRL 306,718,743.68
312/31/2019 *BRL 304,213,838.64
412/31/2018 *BRL 302,536,382.72
511/05/2019BRL 289,420,865.
612/31/2014 *BRL 263,295,552.64
712/31/2015 *BRL 246,533,514.30
812/31/2012 *BRL 244,784,099.16
912/31/2013 *BRL 224,677,860.08
1012/31/2016 *BRL 220,948,549.32
1102/27/2020R$ 211,652,717.74
1211/25/2015BRL 205,329,753.89
1312/22/2015BRL 197,377,949.52
1412/31/2010 *BRL 194,395,200.04
1512/31/2011 *R$177,617,487.60
1612/31/2009 *R$ 144,901,494.92
1711/22/2014BRL 135,115,118.96
1806/19/2019R$ 124,209,628.25
1909/18/2019BRL 120,085,143.97
2006/10/2010BRL 119,142,144.27

* prizes drawn at Mega da Virada

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,033, according to Caixa.