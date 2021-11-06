Mega-Sena can pay R$75 million this Saturday, 3rd biggest prize of the year; know how to bet | lotteries

Mega-Sena Contest 2426 can pay a BRL 75 million prize for those who hit the six tens. If a bet hits the six tens, the prize will be the third highest drawn in 2021.

The draw takes place at 20:00 this Saturday (6) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. The minimum bet costs R$4.50 and can also be made over the internet until 7pm – find out how to do it.

VIDEO: see how Mega-Sena betting works

Biggest Mega-Sena prizes drawn in 2021:

Biggest Mega-Sena prizes drawn in 2021 Position draw date Total Premium 1 05/29/2021 BRL 94,682,879.26 two 07/17/2021 BRL 76,237,205.10 3 08/10/2021 BRL 60,902,054.13 4 02/27/2021 BRL 49,341,885.20 5 11/09/2021 BRL 46,317,095.04 6 03/20/2021 BRL 45,559,576.50 7 12/06/2021 BRL 43,258,691.06 8 21/08/2021 BRL 40,953,827.42 9 17/04/2021 BRL 40,076,100.78 10 05/04/2021 BRL 37,429,107.24 11 03/27/2021 BRL 27,070,907.55 12 02/03/2021 BRL 25,099,868.34 13 18/09/2021 BRL 25,006,279.28 14 01/23/2021 BRL 21,898,260.37 15 01/13/2021 BRL 11,854,874.71 16 06/19/2021 BRL 7,098,061.76 17 06/23/2021 BRL 2,783,717.00 18 03/03/2021 BRL 2,780,964.58

Biggest prizes drawn at Mega-Sena Position draw date Total Premium 1 12/31/2020 * BRL 325,250,216.44 two 12/31/2017 * BRL 306,718,743.68 3 12/31/2019 * BRL 304,213,838.64 4 12/31/2018 * BRL 302,536,382.72 5 11/05/2019 BRL 289,420,865. 6 12/31/2014 * BRL 263,295,552.64 7 12/31/2015 * BRL 246,533,514.30 8 12/31/2012 * BRL 244,784,099.16 9 12/31/2013 * BRL 224,677,860.08 10 12/31/2016 * BRL 220,948,549.32 11 02/27/2020 R$ 211,652,717.74 12 11/25/2015 BRL 205,329,753.89 13 12/22/2015 BRL 197,377,949.52 14 12/31/2010 * BRL 194,395,200.04 15 12/31/2011 * R$177,617,487.60 16 12/31/2009 * R$ 144,901,494.92 17 11/22/2014 BRL 135,115,118.96 18 06/19/2019 R$ 124,209,628.25 19 09/18/2019 BRL 120,085,143.97 20 06/10/2010 BRL 119,142,144.27

* prizes drawn at Mega da Virada

To bet on Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 7:00 pm (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, at the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies depending on the number of tens played and the type of bet placed. For the simple bet, with only six tens, with a price of R$ 4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.