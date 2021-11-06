Mental health concerns 75% of Brazilians, according to survey | health

Mental health is a concern of 75% of Brazilians, according to the results of the World Mental Health Day 2021 survey, carried out by the Ipsos research institute with 21,513 people between 16 and 74 years old, in 30 countries. Data were collected from August 20 to September 3, 2021 and place Brazilians as the most concerned about mental well-being among respondents from the 30 countries evaluated, followed by South Africa (73%) and Peru ( 71%). The global average is 53%. Regarding physical well-being, the numbers are similar: the subject interests 74% of respondents in Brazil. The overall average is 68% and Brazil is in tenth place among the 30 countries. In this case, South Africa leads, with 85% of its inhabitants paying attention to the health of their bodies. But as sports psychologist Adriana Lacerda explains, physical and mental health go hand in hand, and taking care of one affects the other. And this became even clearer in this period of the Covid-19 pandemic, when cases of anxiety and depression increased around the world.

Physical activity releases pleasure-related hormones, lowering the risk of depression and reducing anxiety — Photo: Iatock Getty Images

– All intervention strategies today already take into account that physical exercise will have a great impact not only on the health of the body, but also on mental health. The human being is a holistic subject, these aspects intersect, it is difficult to isolate mind and body – assesses Adriana, who cites a study by Covid Mental Disorders Collaborators published in October in the scientific journal of The Lancet published in October this year.

According to this work, there were 53.2 million cases of depression in the world between January 1, 2020 and January 29, 2021, an increase of 27.6% compared to the previous one. In the case of anxiety disorders, there were 76.2 million new cases, corresponding to an increase of 25.6% compared to the period immediately before the pandemic. The special attention of Brazilians in relation to issues related to mental health dialogues with the large number of people suffering from anxiety and depression disorders in the country. According to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) in May 2020, Brazil is the country with the highest rate of people with anxiety disorders in the world, with 9.3% of Brazilians affected, and is the fifth in cases of depression, which affects 5.8% of the country’s population.

Adriana teaches that there is no way to take care of the mind without taking care of the body, just as it is difficult to seek physical well-being without working on the mental. During the pandemic, social isolation and the increase in sedentary lifestyle caused by the lockdown and the need to adopt the home office and online classes had a great influence on the growth of cases of mental disorders. Other factors were the unpredictability of the situation and fear of the virus, in addition to grief in many cases.

Many people chose to exercise at home, but even so, the social factor of physical activity was still lacking. And many simply stopped exercising.

– It was all very new. When there is a pandemic and the athlete is unmotivated, what to do? Outdoor activity is very important for some people. Others have adapted to training at home. But there has been an increase in sedentary lifestyles, and taking physical activity out of the routine affects mental health. You are left without a tool that has a huge impact on your well-being – evaluates Adriana. – During physical practice, the prefrontal cortex releases dopamine and serotonin, which are pleasure-related hormones that lead to feelings of fullness and balance. You see effects on neural connections, which affect the whole emotional side. There is no separation between mind and body.

The psychologist explains that physical activity contributes to respiratory control and heart health, increasing quality of life and helping to reduce anxiety. Also, the way it affects the brain decreases symptoms and the risk of depression. She also remembers that having a balanced diet and quality sleep are essential, and that exercise helps at least in terms of sleep.

– One of the factors for the increased incidence of anxiety disorders and depression in the pandemic is social. We are social beings, we need contact. When contact is lost, the impact is great. And physical activity also contributes to increasing a person’s social circle – he complements, reinforcing: – Concerns about mental health and physical well-being go hand in hand, they complement each other. There is a clear intersection.