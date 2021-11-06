Mercado Livre launches a “Live Commerce” sales platform with more than 100 brands

O Mercado Livre launched, this Friday (5), a new platform focused on the “Live Commerce” model, which consists of a sales channel modeled on the well-known Polishop and Shoptime, only for the internet. Called Mercado Livre Live, the platform will be tested first in Brazil and will feature Meli’s own team of content creators, as well as company sellers and employees.





To start the project, 100 brands, sellers and collaborators were selected to be part of the content production. The idea is that, in a second moment, more sellers can enter the platform. According to the company, in a future “third phase” of the project, anyone will be able to sell their own products live via live streaming. Live commerce arrived in the country during the pandemic and has only gained momentum since then.

“We want to democratize social commerce, strengthening our platform so that brands, sellers and content creators can carry out lives and sell products, counting their benefits, carrying out more detailed reviews and showing their operation or use”, said the regional manager of Live Commerce of the Free Market, Taina Saramago.

How will it work

Lives will be daily and integrated into the company’s marketplace. Recordings will be performed both remotely and in person. For this, the company claims that five studios were built in its office in Osasco. Each space will represent a content vertical that will focus on Technology, Beauty and Personal Care, Offers, Fashion and Home & Furniture. For selected influencers, the recording will take place at a distance, in their own homes.





