Messi has a new problem and puts PSG off against Bordeaux in Ligue 1

Lionel Messi continues to give Paris Saint-Germain headaches. After embezzling the team in the Champions League, against RB Leipzig, the Argentine ace will not be on the field this Saturday (6) to face Bordeaux, in Ligue 1.

In a press conference this Friday (5), coach Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the absence of shirt 30 in the match.

Messi will not be available tomorrow (Saturday). He will travel to the national team, we hope he will be available to play for Argentina and can then come back to play with us.”

Left knee pain and thigh discomfort still bother the Argentine. Faced with the problems, Messi traveled to Madrid last Thursday (4) to see the same medical clinic where he treated a torn ligament in his left knee, in 2015.

Even far from being 100%, the star was called up by coach Lionel Scaloni to play for the Argentine national team against Uruguay and Brazil, in the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, on November 12th and 16th.

Since joining PSG, Messi has been on the field in eight matches for the Parisian club and scored three goals.