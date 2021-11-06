Mexico City has a cloudy Saturday for Formula 1 classification

Weather scenario in Mexico City remains unchanged this Saturday (Photo: Mercedes)

The weather forecast for Saturday (6) of Formula 1 track activities at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, stage of the Mexico City GP, remains unchanged compared to Friday. There is no chance of rain for the next few hours of the day which includes, in addition to free training 3, also the qualifying session.

According to the specialized website Weather Channel, the maximum ambient temperature this Saturday will be 21ºC, at the height of the classification, with a similar thermal sensation.

Public takes the stands of Foro Sol at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez (Photo: México GP)

The skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day, but the chance of rain for Saturday’s streak is 0%. However, once again the wind will be the protagonist in Mexico City, with a variable speed between 10 and 14 km/h, blowing in the Northeast direction, during this Saturday’s track work.

One of the great challenges for the pilots was about one of the factors that is a hallmark of Mexico City: pollution. That’s because the track proved to be quite dirty both in the first free practice and also in Saturday’s session. But Mario Isola, Pirelli’s F1 director, understands that the grip of the asphalt will be better for qualifying and, above all, for the race.

“The riders had to deal with an extremely ‘green’ and dirty track this morning [de sexta-feira], which generated a graining of the tires, especially the front and left rear with the soft compound, but there was a high degree of evolution throughout the day. We expect further evolution of the track [para o sábado], as the battle at the top is extremely tight in terms of race pace, so this could be a GP where strategy will make a difference”, declared the engineer.

Max Verstappen finished Friday’s work with the best time and opened a 0s4 advantage over Valtteri Bottas, the second place, while Lewis Hamilton, a driver who competes with the Dutch for the title, was third, 0s5 slower compared to the Red Bull pilot. Sergio Pérez, also from the Taurine team and owner of the house, was fourth fastest.

Formula 1 picks up speed again this Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The TL3 is scheduled for 14h (Brasilia, GMT-3) while the definition of the starting grid takes place at 17h. O BIG PRIZE follow everything LIVE and in REAL TIME.