Michael scores two, Flamengo beats Atlético-GO and continues in the hunt for Rooster – 05/11/2021

In search of the difficult mission of conquering the tri-championship of the Brazilian, Flamengo achieved an important result in its journey. With two goals from Michael, the team beat Atlético-GO at Maracanã and achieved a triumph that left the team nine points behind Atlético-MG.

The hosts found it difficult to break through their rival’s blockade, but they did not give up on the victory and found the spaces to secure the three points. With another night lit by shirt 19, the rubro-negros breathed a little easier after days of turmoil in Gávea.

In the next round, Fla will visit Chapecoense on Monday (8), at 8pm, at Arena Condá. On Wednesday (10), Dragão faces Palmeiras, at 8:30 pm, at Allianz Parque.

Who did well: Michael decides again

Michael was again cast as a starter and responded. Author of the two goals in the triumph, the shirt 19 was, once again, the most willful player in Fla. He made some wrong decisions in defining the plays, but gave depth to the team and still did the work of little ant when it came to recomposition.

Back! David Luiz tries to create spaces

Back in the team after participating in a few minutes of the two games against Barcelona, ​​for the Libertadores, David Luiz used and abused one of his characteristics: the long pass. Faced with a well-closed rival, the defender did not show 100% accuracy in this regard, but made a correct match in direct combat against attackers and in anticipations.

Next time maybe! Gabigol does not reach historic milestone

The biggest idol of the crowd, Gabigol didn’t reach the 100th goal with the red-black shirt. In a game of few chances, he wasted his two most crystalline balls. He occupies the 19th position in the list of top scorers in the club’s history and the next to be surpassed by the top scorer is Evaristo de Macedo, who scored 103 times.

Flamengo: domain without too much aggressiveness

Faced with another team that was relegated, Flamengo once again had to take the initiative in the game, but they had a lot of difficulty to break through the blockade. The team had very little power to infiltrate and found their best exits on the right side of the field. Out of ammunition, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique had to leave the area a lot and played very far from each other. In a good flash of collective play, the team exchanged passes, involved the opponent until Michael finished the game. With David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio back, the defense returned to a solid game and performed well.

Athletic: a lot of marking, little inspiration

The Atleticans came in with a clear proposal: to jam the middle, force Flamengo to make mistakes and try to exploit counterattacks. The visitors executed their defensive proposal well, but their attempts at quick exits failed. After the goal conceded, the team had to leave a little more and left more spaces for Fla to infiltrate.

Chronology

At 43 minutes into the first half, Everton Ribeiro and Isla made a good combination on the right side, the Chilean crossed and Michael hit to open the count. On minute 28, Flamengo’s team made a beautiful collective play and Michael finished it off for the goal.

Remembrance: tributes to Marília Mendonça

Singer Marília Mendonça and the other four victims of the plane crash were remembered before the ball rolled. A minute of silence was observed and the tribute was also registered on the big screens of Maracanã. The singer was a fan of the club and was honored by Rubro-negro on social networks. The club from Goiás also expressed its regret for the tragedy and acted with a black ribbon on its uniform.

Lawn becomes a villain again

Maracanã’s lawn undergoes periodic renovations, but it is never in the condition desired by the players. In tonight’s game, the field was the target of explicit complaints from Gabigol, for example. After a lost ball, shirt 9 pointed to the field and complained.

double round day

Flamengo’s board took advantage of the game against Atlético to boost basketball. As the “Pride of the Nation” would face Mogi in Maracanãzinho, Fla opened the doors for those who already had a ticket for the duel against Goiás. With this extra reinforcement in the stands, the rubro-negros ran over the team from the interior of São Paulo and won by 116-73.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO X ATHLETIC-GO

Competition: Brazilian championship

Local: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: November 5, 2021, Friday

Schedule: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (PR)

assistants: Bruno Boschilia (PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Goals: Michael, 43 minutes into the first half; Michael, 28 minutes into the second half

Yellow cards: Gabigol, Andreas Pereira (FLA); Igor Cariús (ATL)

Red cards:

Flamengo: Diego Alves, Isla (Matheuzinho), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Arão, Andreas (Thiago Maia), Everton Ribeiro (Vitinho) and Michael (Rodinei); Bruno Henrique (João Gomes) and Gabigol. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Montenegro), Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willan Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas (Toró) and João Paulo; André Luís (Zé Roberto) and Janderson (Oliveira) Technician: Eduardo Souza