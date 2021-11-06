Microsoft launches collaborative platform to enhance the home office

Microsoft Loop is the newest program to incorporate the Office catalog. Introduced this week, the collaboration platform has been in development for months and is intended to compete with major task and project cooperation services such as Notion, Trello and Google.

Formerly known as Microsoft Fluid, the new application focuses on giving more dynamism and synchronization to members of a work team. Think of it like Google Docs, only equipped with more tools and functionality focused on real-time collaboration — including, of course, document editing.

Due to its origin, most of the Microsoft Loop tools have already been anticipated, even in news from Canaltech. The platform is like a modern whiteboard, with deep integration with the Office and Teams ecosystem and allowing you to edit documents, make comments, assemble tables, polls and uncompromisingly gather ideas — almost a collective mind map, but a little more formal.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

There are three pillars that govern the Microsoft Loop:

Workspaces: shared spaces related to a project, to quickly address pending or ongoing issues;

Pages: literally open notebooks for team collaboration, with support for links, files, and data, perfect for meetings and easy decision making;

Components: the more formal activity centers, where users can insert tables, attach emails, prepare agendas for meetings, and create documents.

Feeling of collaboration for the home office

The program uses artifices to give a greater sense of presence among team members, such as the display of the mouse pointer, icons that demonstrate the performance of some participants, reactions by emojis and more, things that, over time, can help to capture at least part of the essence of face-to-face work, even at a distance.

Microsoft Loop integration reaches Teams, Outlook and OneNote this month, and in the future the platform will have its own app. There are no details on availability yet, but the Redmond Giant has promised to provide more information in the coming months.

Source: Microsoft