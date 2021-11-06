Minerva (BEEF3) will pay dividends of R$200 million

Business

THE Minerva (BEEF3) announced on Thursday (4), in a statement, that it will distribute interim dividends to shareholders, in the total amount of R$ 200 million. The payment corresponds to R$0.34 per common share.

will receive the payment of dividends investors with shares of Minerva until the close of trading on November 10th. As of the following day, the company’s shares will be traded as “ex-dividends”. Payment will be made in one installment.

In addition, the company informed that after November 11, the subscription bonus will be R$ 5.04. Subscription warrants are negotiable securities that give their holders the option to acquire first-hand the additional shares offered for sale by the company.

At Minerva shares closed today’s trading session at a high of 3.68%, quoted at R$ 10.42. In the accumulated result for this year, it presents growth of 3.78%.

Minerva’s profit grows 24% in the quarter

Minerva also today released its results for the third quarter of 2021. The company recorded a net profit of R$72.4 million in the period, which corresponds to an increase of 24% compared to the same quarter last year.

O EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) for Minerva’s third quarter was a record and reached R$648.1 million. The amount is 17% higher than the result for the same period in 2020.

According to the Minerva’s balance sheet, in the penultimate quarter of the year, the gross revenue of the Brazil industry division reached R$ 3 billion, an increase of 14.2% year-on-year. “The division was responsible for 38% of the company’s consolidated gross revenue”, states the document.

Exports by the Industry Brazil Division generated revenues of R$1.9 billion in the third quarter, an increase of 11.6% in the annual comparison.

Athena Foods’ gross revenue in the period reached a record level of R$44.4 billion, up 82% year-on-year. The division’s gross export revenue totaled R$3.3 billion at the end of September, up 82.3%, using the same comparative basis.

In addition, the company’s free cash flow during July and September was positive for the 15th consecutive semester, reaching R$53 million in the recurring metric.