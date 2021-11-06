Minimum wage should be R$ 5,800 in October, says Dieese | Economy

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais DIEESE claims that the most expensive basket was found in Florianópolis

Brazilians are paying more for basic food and should receive at least R$ 5,800 to support themselves. The survey by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese) carried out in 17 capitals, and released this Friday, shows that the average cost of the basic food basket increased in 16 cities and decreased in Recife (-0.85%) . The biggest hikes were registered in Vitória (6.00%), Florianópolis (5.71%), Rio de Janeiro (4.79%), Curitiba (4.75%) and Brasília (4.28%).

The most expensive basket was from Florianópolis (R$ 700.69), followed by those from São Paulo (R$ 693.79), Porto Alegre (R$ 691.08) and Rio de Janeiro (R$ 673.85). Among the capitals of the North and Northeast, where the composition of the basket has some differences in relation to other cities, Aracaju (R$ 464.17), Recife (R$ 485.26) and Salvador (R$ 487.59) recorded the lower costs.

When comparing October 2020 and October 2021, the price of a set of basic foods rose in all capitals that are part of the survey. The highest percentages were observed in Brasília (31.65%), Campo Grande (25.62%), Curitiba (22.79%) and Vitória (21.37%).

Based on the Florianópolis basket, the most expensive registered in October, Dieese estimates that the minimum wage necessary for the purchase of basic products should be equivalent to R$ 5,886.50. The value corresponds to 5.35 times the current national floor (R$1,100).

The calculation is made taking into account a family of four, with two adults and two children. In September, the minimum amount needed should have been R$5,657.66, or 5.14 times the current floor.