Minimum wage should have been R$5,886.50 in October, says Dieese

To guarantee basic conditions, a family of two adults and two children should have a salary equivalent to more than R$ 5,886.50 in October, showed the National Basic Food Basket Survey, released today by Dieese (Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies). Currently, the national floor is R$1,100.00.

The calculated value is now almost R$ 200 higher than the one calculated a month ago in the same survey made by Dieese.

The increase in value, according to Dieese, was a consequence of the increase in the average cost of the basic food basket in 16 of 17 cities surveyed.

In comparison with the previous month, only in Recife the average value of the basic food basket had a drop of 0.85%. When prices are compared with the same month of the previous year, all cities evaluated had a high.

The capitals with the highest increases in the last month were Vitória (6%), Florianópolis (5.71%), Rio de Janeiro (4.79%), Curitiba (4.75%) and Brasília (4.28%).

The most expensive food basket in absolute numbers was found in Florianópolis, where it costs R$700.69 on average. The capital of Santa Catarina is followed by São Paulo (BRL 693.79), Porto Alegre (BRL 691.08) and Rio de Janeiro (BRL 673.85).

The ideal minimum wage is calculated based on the most expensive basic food basket. In the case of October, that of Florianópolis.