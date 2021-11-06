Miss Brasil 2020 is uninvited by the organization for this year’s ceremony: ‘Machista positioning’ | Rio Grande do Sul

Vice-miss Universe 2021, Julia Weissheimer Werlang Gama, 28, from Porto Alegre, was uninvited to participate in the Miss Universe Brazil contest since this year, which starts next Saturday (5). As part of the tradition, she would pass the sash and crown to the new winner, which she won’t.

The invitation had arrived in July. In October, on the eve of the event, he received an email informing him that his presence would no longer be necessary. The miss tried to be informed of the reason that led to the decision, but claims that she did not receive feedback from the direction of the contest. The franchise of the international contest speaks in breach of contract after Julia’s placements in the media. See note below.

In an interview with g1, Julia listed some reasons for disagreement regarding the contest. One of them is the rule, which applies to both Miss Brazil and Miss Universe and is already traditional in competition, which prevents misses from being married, and a supposed surveillance of those who have boyfriends.

“I spoke [em uma entrevista nesse ano sobre o fato de não poder namorar] that I thought their position was sexist, and that if I were asked about it, I would take a stand,” she says.

According to Julia, her contract with the organization of Miss Brazil ended in May. The interview in which she was asked about the rule of not being able to marry and have children for Miss happened after that.

“I said that I understand not being able to have children, it’s a 24-hour commitment that you take on as a miss.” About marital status, Julia thinks differently. “They control our private life, if you’re single, if you have a boyfriend, how are you going to behave or not. I think this is an invasion of Miss’s privacy because having a boyfriend or being married doesn’t change how professional you are Can it be”.

According to her, the role of the miss is to be a spokesperson to represent the country and important causes. “And not be a decoy for sponsors because she’s single, understand?”

Julia dates her agent and says she faced opposition from the contest because he accompanied her to appointments.

“I said it didn’t make sense,” he says.

She also says that she told the contest that she would take a stand. “I asked if they didn’t want to rethink their position on this, because I thought sexist and I wouldn’t agree with that, since I didn’t have a contract with them anymore and that’s what happened,” he says.

‘The world needs the power of women’, says Brazilian miss

Julia Gama is elected Miss Brazil 2020

2 of 3 Julia Gama, runner-up in Miss Universe — Photo: Instagram/juliawgama Reproduction Julia Gama, runner-up at Miss Universe — Photo: Instagram/juliawgama Reproduction

Julia says she doesn’t know if this was the reason for her being removed from the final of the contest, but she also reported that she has political differences regarding the direction of the contest.

She claims she was accused of being a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) during the contest, due to an alleged identification of contest members with the president. In September, he decided to take a stand against Bolsonaro after his contract ended.

“I decided to stand up for my audience, to know who I really am, because I’m not a political person. And it’s not even a matter of politics for me, for me not being a political person, it’s because it violates moral values ​​and principles that for me are inflexible “, it says.

Professor at UFPel refuses to pay homage to Bolsonaro: ‘To accept would be to condone denial’

3 of 3 Brazilian Julia Gama at the Miss Universe final — Photo: Reproduction Twitter/missuniverse Brazilian Julia Gama at the Miss Universe final — Photo: Reproduction Twitter/missuniverse

The miss says that she started preparing as soon as she received the invitation. She bought cabins for the cruise where the contest will be held for her family to participate, and ordered the costumes she would wear throughout the event.

After being told that she would be dismissed, she contacted the contest to try to recoup expenses with the cabins. “They didn’t care about the expenses I had had. And I asked ‘what is the justification, what do you want to say to the public when you want to advertise, what happened'”, he says.

“They just ignored all my contacts, by e-mail, by message, I sent a message to the contest’s owner, to really all the means I could, and I didn’t get any feedback from them,” he says.

The loss, according to the miss, is R$ 25,000. “I get very upset for my partners because they were stylists who invested a lot of money, their time to make the looks for confinement, they ended up leaving at a loss because their work won’t show up”, she says.

She says she does not intend to file a claim for damages or moral damages. “What I want is peace in my life. For me this support from the public that I’m having is what proves that it’s worth it for you to be faithful to your values ​​and your principles and what I want is this, to reinforce this in my life every day”.

In a statement, the Brazilian franchise of the Miss Universe Brazil 2020 contest said that Julia “did not comply with contract clauses”, after questioning the contest’s rules in the media and for suppliers, accusing the organization of being outdated and sexist.

The text also says that the rules of the Brazilian contest follow the international norms of the Miss Universe contest. Read in full.

The g1 also questioned the organization of the contest about the political position and the impediment of misses dating. Until the last update of this article, the article was still waiting for a return.

Júlia Gama, Miss Universe Brazil 2020, will not pass the sash to the winner of the 2021 edition contest. The decision was taken due to the fact that Miss failed to comply with the contract clauses signed with the contest organizer. The contract made with the company, the candidate undertakes to look after the image of the national and international competition (Miss Universe) and the title – this clause is foreseen and mandatory in all contracts of candidates competing in the international event.

Over the past few months, however, Miss has generated controversy by questioning the contest rules in the media and for suppliers, accusing the organization of being outdated and sexist in following the rules provided for in the franchise agreement with the Miss Universe, thus affecting , the image of the biggest beauty pageant in the world.