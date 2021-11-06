Mistakes in 13 goals conceded and three missed penalties cost Vasco 15 points in Serie B | Vasco

The defeat to Guarani was an example of how Vasco got used to accumulating bad results in Serie B: mistakes in defense and missed penalties. In 33 rounds, the São Januário team failed in moves that resulted in 13 conceded goals and wasted three penalty kicks.

The Survey of the Statistical Spy (see below) reveals that, when projecting the consequences of mistakes, the team failed to add 15 points. With them, the performance would be quite different: 62 points and the leadership of the competition.

Bruno Gomes and Lucão regret Guarani's goal

As there is no “if” in football, the reality is one of difficulty. Vasco is currently eighth, with 47 points. The chance of accessing Series A is only 1%.

The next match is on Sunday in São Januário. At 4 pm, the derby against Botafogo.

Mistakes in conceded goals and missed penalties

The game was tied when the first failure occurred. That is, a wasted point.

Zeca fails, who starts playing wrong, and Leandrinho scores.

Operário-PR’s goal! Zeca left playing wrong and Leandrinho opened the scoreboard at 7 of the 1st time

Failure by Andrey, who misses the pass before Ricardo Bueno’s goal.

Operário-PR’s goal! Vasco goes wrong and the ball reaches Ricardo Bueno, who finishes with great style at 42 of the 1st half

Brasil de Pelotas 1 x 2 Vasco

The failure did not prevent Vasco’s victory. That is, no point wasted.

Own goal by Ernando.

At 10 min of the 1st half – own goal by Ernando do Brasil de Pelotas against Vasco

The game was tied when the crash occurred. That is, a wasted point.

Léo Matos fails, who hits a bad cross and gives Getúlio to score.

At 27 min of the 1st half – Getúlio do Avaí headed goal against Vasco

Vasco won when the failure occurred. That is, two wasted points.

Léo Gamalho heads over to Vanderlei, who lets the ball in.

At 16 min of the 2nd half – Léo Gamalho do Coritiba headed goal against Vasco

The game was tied when the first failure occurred. That is, a wasted point.

Failure by Zeca, who abandoned Renan Gornes, and Remo striker scored the goal.

At 14 min of the 1st half – headed goal by Renan Gorne do Remo against Vasco

Defense failed, leaving Romércio free to head.

At 26 min of the 1st half – Romércio do Remo headed goal against Vasco

Vasco 1 x 1 Brasil de Pelotas

With the penalty converted and without the fault, Vasco would not have wasted two points.

Cano charges badly, and Matheus Nogueira defends a penalty.

At 5 min of the 2nd half – penalty save by Matheus do Brasil-RS against Vasco

Brazil’s goal starts with a wrong pass by Vanderlei.

At 19 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Erison do Brasil-RS against Vasco

Vasco won when the failure occurred. That is, two wasted points.

The defense’s collective failure, which left Ramon free to score.

At 49 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Ramon do Cruzeiro against Vasco

Sampaio Correa 1 x 0 Vasco

If the penalty had been converted, Vasco would not have wasted a point.

Nenê takes a penalty, which is defended by Luiz Daniel.

At 53 min of the 2nd half – penalty save by Luiz Daniel do Sampaio Corrêa against Vasco

The failure did not prevent Vasco’s victory. That is, no point wasted.

Ricardo Graça’s failure to try to cut a cross that led to Léo Gamalho’s goal.

At 42 sec of the 2nd half – goal from inside the area by Léo Gamalho do Coritiba against Vasco

Vasco won when he failed. That is, two wasted points.

Wrong pass from Nenê at the origin: Hereda crosses and Vinicius marks the head.

At 26 min of the 1st half – headed goal by Vinícius do Náutico against Vasco

The glitch did not interfere with the score. That is, no point wasted.

Marking failure of the Vasco defense, with Marquinhos Gabriel, Morato and Ricardo Graça just watching Giva Santos give the pass to goal by Dellatorre.

At 37 min of the 2nd half – goal from inside the CSA’s Dellatorre area against Vasco

With the penalty converted and without the fault, Vasco would not have wasted three points.

Cano charges badly, and Rafael Martins saves the penalty.

At 42 min of the 2nd half – penalty saved by Rafael Martins do Guarani against Vasco

Riquelme missed the cut and left Pablo free with all the attack field to advance and score the goal.