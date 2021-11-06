Moro & Dallagnol: the mask of the toga scammers who spawned Bolsonaro – 11/05/2021 falls

Nothing happens by chance. There is always a logic in this madness that we are all subjected to, for over 1000 days.

In the same week that former captain Jair Bolsonaro was causing the greatest embarrassment in Italy, former judge Sergio Moro changed the sinecure in the United States to be a candidate for president of the Republic of Brazil and his accomplice in Lava Jato, the former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol, left the Public Ministry of Curitiba to become a deputy in Brasília, as if all this were the most natural thing in the world.

There’s nothing normal about these coincidences, I’m sorry to say. It is a mockery, an insult, a mockery, a real attack on the Democratic Rule of Law, to test the limits of our institutions.

It can only be a combined action of these three grotesque and dangerous characters to demoralize our country once and for all in the eyes of the civilized world.

The mask of the coup plotters in gowns, uniforms or pajamas, who came together in 2016 to defy democracy, tear apart Petrobras and labor rights, and destroy what was once one of the world’s largest economies, has fallen.

They should all be in prison, answering for the crimes they committed against the Brazilian people and national sovereignty, but they happily circulate around the country, laughing in our faces.

None of them have so far even a party to run for, but that’s just a detail for those saviors of the motherland, who came into the world to fulfill a mission. On whose orders?

It’s all so surreal that they are now eating each other, accusing each other of being a traitor.

Even if you hardly ask me: in whose name, whose country’s project, will they fight for power next year? To do what?

Isn’t the shame we’re going through already enough, every time the president on duty opens his mouth or travels abroad, parading all his monumental ignorance, only comparable to his mental poverty?

And what about the pathetic duo Moro & Dallagnol, who want to transform Brazil into a huge Republic of Curitiba, in which they are the law and the way, anointed by the “fight against corruption” (of others), the pick they used to to become “national heroes”, acclaimed by the native media, and to earn a lot of money?

What impresses me most is the amount of fanatical followers they have on antisocial networks, who only know how to repeat what their master ordered.

No one talks anymore about the scandals and crimes revealed by the CPI of the Pandemic, have you noticed?

The agenda now is to approve the Calote PEC in cash, to pay the fake Bolsa Família, renamed Auxílio Brasil, which in fact will be intended to honor the payment of the “secret budget amendments” of the Chamber President, Arthur Lira, the owner of the Centrão vault, to file impeachment orders and help in the reelection campaign for the president and allied deputies.

At the large institutionalized business desk in Brasília, in daylight, the hunger of 19 million Brazilians is also just a detail, a pretext to get to grips with the budget and the hole in the spending ceiling, which has already gone to the space. A vote in favor of the PEC was already worth up to R$ 15 million, as reported today by Estadão.

Creators and creatures of pocketbookism will now dispute our vote, with the bullshit of the “communist danger”, the same as the UDN coupists of the last century and the 1964 coup, using democracy to destroy it, in the name of “freedom, family, property and good customs”, a speech from the times of tying dogs with sausage.

Getting Lula out of the 2018 campaign and sending him to jail was very easy, “with the Supreme, with everything”, after the tweet of General Villas Bôas, Bolsonaro’s guarantor in the Armed Forces, now also duly demoralized, as well as the “Heroes” of Lava Jato.

Now I want to see this backward crowd face you in a debate and defeat you at the polls in 2022. Place your bets.

The wind turned, reports the meteorology of all surveys.

Life goes on.

.