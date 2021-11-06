MS sky is favorable to see meteor shower this Friday night; learn how · Mediamax Newspaper

The sky of Mato Grosso do Sul will be favorable for the contemplation of the Tauridas do Sul meteor shower, which reaches its peak on the night of this Friday (5), more specifically from 19:00 (MS time).

At this time, the constellation of Taurus, which is the radiant of rain, that is, the point in the sky from which meteors seem to appear, will already be in a very high position in the sky, which will provide better visibility for observers.

For astronomy lovers, it’s worth looking for a place away from the city, without artificial lights, to better contemplate the phenomenon.

Under ideal conditions – clear skies and no lighting -, the observer can see up to 5 meteors per hour, a number considered low. These larger objects that make up the Taurids enter Earth’s atmosphere at more than 100,000 km/h, or 28 km/s. Therefore, some impressive fireballs can appear from time to time during peak nights.

Meteor

Meteor, popularly called a shooting star, is a phenomenon characterized by the passage of a meteoroid through the Earth’s atmosphere. Meteoroids, in turn, are fragments of comets or asteroids, which detach from these celestial bodies and wander through space in orbits around the Sun.

In the case of Tauridas do Sul, the star that gives rise to the rain is comet Encke, the second periodic comet discovered after the famous Halley’s comet. With an orbital period of 1,204 days, the celestial body will make its next approach to the Sun in 2023.

upcoming meteor showers

According to the astronomical calendar, the next meteor showers are: