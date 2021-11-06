Multivaccination Campaign continues at all health posts in Mogi

The Multivaccination Campaign in Mogi das Cruzes was extended. Children and adolescents under 15 years old have until November 30 to update their vaccination card.

According to the Municipal Health Department, until last Wednesday (3), 6,933 children and adolescents attended the city’s health units, of which 4,813 received at least one of the more than 20 immunization agents that are part of the National Immunization Program ( PNI), that is, 70% of the children needed the update. Of the total of those vaccinated, 2,098 are under 1 year old; 1,117 are between 1 and 4 years old; and 1,598 from 5 to 14 years old.

Parents and guardians can look for Basic Health Units (UBSs), from Monday to Friday, so that their children can be vaccinated. The time of the Multivaccination Campaign is from 8 am to 4 pm.

Vaccines available in the Multivaccination Campaign