Murilo Huff needs to be supported at the wake of Marília Mendonça

Country singer Murilo Huff, ex-boyfriend and father of Marília Mendonça’s son, needed to be supported by colleagues during the singer’s wake, which takes place this Saturday afternoon (6/11) at Ginásio Goiânia Arena, in Goiânia (GO). The countryman and her uncle, as well as three other people (her producer, the pilot and the co-pilot), were victims of an air accident this Friday (5/11), in Caratinga, in the interior of Minas Gerais.

The funeral was attended by famous people such as Maiara and Maraisa, Fernando Zor, Sorocaba, Jorge, Matheus and Kauan, and other great names in the sertanejo. In addition, thousands of fans are on the spot to pay tribute to the singer.

Murilo Huff at the funeral of Marília Mendonça. Fans are awaiting release to enter the Goiânia Arena Gym, where the funeral of singer Marília Mendonça will take place, this Saturday (06/11), in Goiânia (GO). The burial is scheduled for 5:30 pm at the Memorial Park Cemetery, open only to family members and close associates.

Earlier, Murilo Huff spoke for the first time about the singer’s death. He and Marília dated for about two years, and are parents of Léo, aged 1 year and 10 months.