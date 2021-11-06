Musician speaks for the first time after leaving prison

DJ Ivis spoke for the first time since leaving prison in October. The artist spent almost 4 months in detention after being accused of assaulting his ex-wife, Pamella Holanda. She shared a series of videos on her social networks that showed the artist attacking her with slaps, punches and kicks.

“Many times I said that I start producing by the chorus. Today, I bring this thought to my life, I want to start over from where I was lost. It is not possible to erase the past. I know I was wrong. But I also know that I can be a person. better,” began the musician.

He said it’s hard to understand a mistake in the “heat of the moment” but that he has had time to rethink.

I am a human being who wants to be better. And that will spare no effort to achieve. I learned the importance of having a professional follow-up to understand myself better. Believe me, it makes a whole difference. I know it won’t be easy, but this will be my quest. To take with courage and love every chance given to me. DJ Ivis

“I want to be able to look at my daughter, I want her to be proud of her father’s transformation. It’s time to move on and start life here again. I have complied with all the court orders and I will continue. My daughter deserves to be protected, supported and loved”, he concluded DJ Ivis.

After the musician was released, Pamella said she didn’t feel safe.

“Obviously I don’t feel safe or fully satisfied with the current facts, but I need to honor my professional commitments and continue with my personal obligations, taking all possible measures for safety, not only physical, but emotional,” she wrote on Instagram.

Pamella Holanda also said she received sexist comments — almost all from women.

DJ Ivis Prison

Ivis was pre-emptively arrested on July 14th. Pamela had already gone to the police and filed a police report for assault against Ivis on 3 July. The following day, the MP (Prosecutor’s Office) requested a protective measure for the woman and daughter, which was granted by the TJ-CE.

On July 27, the musician was indicted by the Civil Police of Ceará for three crimes: bodily injury, threat and injury in the context of domestic violence.

Last month, the Ceará State Court accepted the complaint from the MPCE (Public Ministry of Ceará), and the artist became a defendant for bodily injury and threat — with an aggravating circumstance.

Habeas corpus requests denied

The day after the arrest, the artist’s defense filed a request to convert Ivis’ prison into precautionary measures, such as the use of an ankle bracelet. The request, however, was denied.

Before the decision announced today, there were six requests for habeas corpus in favor of the musician — all denied. The last, in early September, was rejected by Gilmar Mendes, minister of the Supreme Court (STF).

How to report violence against women

Women who have gone through or are going through situations of violence, whether physical, psychological or sexual, can call the number 180, the Women’s Call Center. It works across the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free. The service receives complaints, advises experts and makes referrals to protection and psychological assistance services. Contact can also be made via Whatsapp at (61) 99656-5008.

It is also possible to report violence against women through the Human Rights Brazil application and on the page of the National Ombudsman for Human Rights (ONDH), of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH).