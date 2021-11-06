Mysterious ‘driver man’ seen in Los Angeles was probably a balloon

4 hours ago

Credit, LAPD Photo caption, A police helicopter registered what appears to be a halloween decoration flying over Los Angeles

The sighting last year of what appeared to be a man using a jet thruster (jetpack) and flying over Los Angeles, United States, generated so much mystery that it led the FBI, the US federal police, to investigate the case.

Now, investigators have claimed that the flying figure was probably not a man, but a set of balloons.

Images taken by police from a helicopter show what appears to be a Halloween decoration that has come off and flew off. More specifically, the flying object looks like a representation of the character Jack Skellington from the movie Jack’s wierd world, by Tim Burton.

Since last year, three commercial airline pilots have reported seeing what appeared to be a “guy wearing a jetpack” flying 915 meters above Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

“We just passed a guy in a jetpack,” one pilot told air traffic controllers in August 2020.

“It’s not every day you hear this!” replied the controller.

After recommending that the pilot be cautious about the situation, the controller added: “It could only be in LA (Los Angeles).”

In October 2020, another crew reported seeing a jetpack flying northwest of LAX.

In July of this year, a third sighting was reported by a Boeing 747 pilot.

After more than a year of investigations, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it could not find any other witnesses who saw the flying object.

“The FAA worked closely with the FBI to investigate all jetpack sightings,” a spokesperson said. “So far, none of these sightings have been verified.”

“One possible hypothesis is that the pilots saw balloons.”

Photo caption, Airplane landing at LAX airport; American Airlines pilot told the BBC that balloons on the way bring risks

Jet-propeller manufacturers, however, were skeptical about this possibility, as most of these devices can’t carry enough fuel to fly more than a few minutes — even more so to reach more than 900 m.

Former American Airlines captain Mark Weiss said it’s unusual to have balloons in the path of aircraft — and that this can pose some risks.

“If it comes towards you, you may need to make an abrupt maneuver – putting the passengers at risk,” he told the BBC, adding that another problem could come if the balloon had metal parts with the potential to “destroy the engine”.