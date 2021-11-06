Mysterious ‘driver man’ seen in Los Angeles was probably a balloon

A police helicopter registered what appears to be a halloween decoration flying over Los Angeles

The sighting last year of what appeared to be a man using a jet thruster (jetpack) and flying over Los Angeles, United States, generated so much mystery that it led the FBI, the US federal police, to investigate the case.

Now, investigators have claimed that the flying figure was probably not a man, but a set of balloons.

Images taken by police from a helicopter show what appears to be a Halloween decoration that has come off and flew off. More specifically, the flying object looks like a representation of the character Jack Skellington from the movie Jack’s wierd world, by Tim Burton.

Since last year, three commercial airline pilots have reported seeing what appeared to be a “guy wearing a jetpack” flying 915 meters above Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).