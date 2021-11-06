N26: German digital bank starts tests in Brazil with advantages to compete with Nubank and C6 Bank

Fintechs have become part of the daily lives of many Brazilians since their popularity expanded at the end of the last decade and, with no signs of saturation, digital banks create an atmosphere of competition that greatly benefits the public. Its features and functionalities make several Brazilian startups become “unicorns”, such as Nubank and C6 Bank. To intensify the competitiveness between these platforms that challenge traditional banks, a new institution is arriving in the Brazilian market. It is the N26, digital bank from Germany.

fintech had announced its arrival on the national market in 2019, and is finally landing in the testing phase with promises to launch “the second generation of fintechs” in Brazil, bringing services and functionalities similar to those offered by Brazilian rivals. The waiting list already has more than 200 thousand people in line. The N26 presents itself with a relaxed air and reaffirms that it has confidence and global experience, now with 26 countries in its portfolio of operations, including Brazil. The promise is to “take better care of your money”, according to Eduardo Prota, general director of the bank’s national operations.

We want to solve the Brazilian’s problem. Access to products has become easier, but counseling remains difficult. It’s as if you went to a pharmacy and started having to look for medicines without knowledge. Edward Prota

General Director of N26 Brazil

The executive argues that, to start its operations nationwide, the German fintech will do more than just create content and seek to import tools used in its country of origin. One of the highlights is the “Spaces”, which allows the creation of a account shared between multiple people with a common purpose, such as parties and events. Spaces will come together with tools such as two-day salary advance, cashback, credit and debit cards and, in the future, a digital investment platform similar to Nu Invest and C6 Invest.





Like its Brazilian rivals, the N26 will share features that vary between free benefits and, for the use of certain tools, the customer will have to pay extra. It is worth remembering that some operations with national fintechs, such as withdrawals, also charge additional fees and values ​​for services such as life insurance and request for card machines.

We need to spend two years studying the best way to present ourselves. We carry many things in our blood, such as the mission to help people make better financial decisions for their lives, our innovative DNA and our experience in international expansions that have taken the N26 to 25 countries (yes, Brazil is the 26th). N26 Brazil, official site