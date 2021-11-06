NASA Astronaut says there are still “a few generations” to settle on Mars, but the Moon will be a “tsunami of inspiration” – Observer

You have free access to all Observer articles by being our subscriber.



Astronaut from the American space agency Carlos Garcia-Galan said that “it will take a few generations” for humanity to be able to carry out a manned mission to Mars and settle there. Until then, you need to do more than return to the Moon: you need to know how to stay there, namely by building a space laboratory around it — the Gateway System.

In the speech he conducted on the Deep Tech stage at the Web Summit this Thursday, the NASA veteran recalled that the Artemis project, conceived by the American agency to carry out the first manned mission to the Moon since 1972 (this time with women among the astronauts), has different objectives than the Apollo mission.

“When we did Apollo, the priority was just going. Now we have to build a station and build an infrastructure so that we can operate in the long term on the Moon and learn to take the next step”, compared Carlos Garcia-Galan. For the rest, it is the only way for humanity to “go even further”.

The reasons go beyond obtaining technical knowledge and economic incentives: “The return to the Moon will be a tsunami of inspiration”, believes the astronaut: “It is to allow the explorers and entrepreneurs of the future that what seems impossible is not”.

The first step is three months from now, in February 2022, with the launch of an unmanned mission around the Moon, Artemis 1, with the purpose of testing the project’s technological systems. A manned mission follows, but without landing on the lunar surface, as late as 2022 — Artemis 2. It is only on the third that humanity will finally alumnae, more than half a decade after the last Apollo mission in 2024.

Astronauts from the Artemis mission will travel inside the Orion capsule, an almost fully autonomous spacecraft with an antenna-like structure on top. It is, in fact, a complex mission-abort system, equipped with three thrusters, which fires the astronauts’ module towards Earth for safe landing at sea.

The module reaches 805 kilometers per hour in just 10 seconds and the astronauts inside are subjected to a force 12 times greater than the gravitational force on Earth. Inside the crew module, sounded with state-of-the-art technology to avoid noise during launch and landing, high-performance microphones and speakers are installed to facilitate communication. If, for some reason, all the computer systems fail, the module triggers alternate computers and some cameras that locate the module in space.

The spacecraft is also protected by the largest thermal shield ever built, capable of withstanding temperatures in the order of 3,000ºC (half of that recorded on the surface of the Sun). It couldn’t be otherwise: when it passes through the atmosphere, the friction with the capsule’s materials subject the module to temperatures that can exceed 1,000ºC.