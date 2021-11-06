NASA identifies organic molecules in sample taken by rover

A team of researchers collected a sample of the surface of Mars, captured by NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover, in March 2017, and through a mixture with chemical reagents, the sample has now been found to release organic matter. Information is from Inverse.

Although the discovery is exciting and an important step, it is not yet possible to conclude that the planet is suitable for life forms based on carbon, a chemical element that is present in the structures of organic molecules.

The study was published on Monday (1), in the journal Nature Astronomy. Maëva Millan, postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Goddard Spaceflight Center and lead author, explains that the initial motivation behind the experiment was to have a reference for future chemical experiments conducted on samples from Mars.

According to the publication, experts at the Red Planet believe it may have been habitable and possibly hosted ancient microbial life during its early history.

To research this hypothesis, scientists are looking for biosignatures, which are certain chemicals that may have been produced by some form of past or present life, whether microbes or something more complex.

“This experiment was definitely a success,” Millan told Inverse. “Although we have not found what we were looking for, the biosignatures, we have shown that this technique is really promising”. The mission intends to look for signs of ancient life on Mars.

As such, the experiment “expanded the inventory of molecules present in Martian samples and demonstrated a powerful tool to further enable the search for polar organic molecules of biotic or prebiotic relevance,” as Millan and his team concluded in their paper.

The Curiosity rover had already detected organic molecules buried in Martian sediments. At the time, the two most significant molecules were benzoic acid and ammonia. The new discoveries should further expand the list of these compounds on Mars.

Organic molecules are considered the building blocks of life on Earth – which can be transported to other parts of the universe. Now the team intends to find its origins. The study, in turn, suggests that they may be the result of geological processes.

The scientists behind the study are awaiting the launch of the European Space Agency’s ExoMars mission in 2022 to collect even more samples from Mars.