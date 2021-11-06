NASA’s Rover Discovers Never-Before-Identified Organic Compounds in Mars Dust

Using a new technique, NASA’s Curiosity rover was able to track traces of organic molecules on Mars.

None of the organic molecules identified in the Martian dust contain unmistakable signs of life, but they suggest that the new technique, which did not require drilling, is an effective tool in finding evidence for carbon-based molecules, fundamental bases for the existence of life as we know it. , explains Science Alert.

The results of this experiment were published in the scientific journal Nature.

The “wet laboratory” experience came after Curiosity crashed into a relief while looking for signs of life on the Red Planet in late 2016.

When the rover was preparing to test the Martian rock at the base of Mount Sharp, its drill suddenly stopped working. However, instead of interrupting the mission until the issue could be resolved, NASA researchers simply changed their strategy.

Rover Curiosity takes selfie at Vera Rubin Ridge on Mars, October 11, 2019

Some of the dust had already been collected from the Martian beach of Ogunquit, so it was soon introduced into Curiosity’s “wet chemistry laboratory”, reports the media.

Organic compounds within Martian rock are very difficult to detect, as when they are heated they break down into simpler molecules.

However, if these organic components react with other chemicals, they are more likely to enter the gas chromatograph and mass spectrometer to be analyzed without breaking down.

The NASA team did not expect the dust from Ogunquit to be rich in organic matter, and by breaking the dust’s first seal, scientists found organic compounds such as ammonia and benzoic acid. Many of these compounds had never been identified before on Mars.

The space agency plans to carry out a mission in the 2030s to collect the rest of Curiosity’s samples so they can be analyzed more carefully in our planet’s labs.