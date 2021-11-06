NBA: Round Consolidates Warriors Defensive Power, Sees Harden Mark | nba

Everyone has become used to seeing Golden State with an overwhelming attack formed by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and formerly Kevin Durant. With them, the team won three titles in five NBA seasons. But, after two years away from the elite of the league, the team has reemerged in 2021/22 with another characteristic: the defense.

+Knicks look for a comeback after getting 21 behind and beat the Bucks

+Warriors come back lit from the break, go over the Pelicans and stay glued to the lead

1 of 1 Stephen Curry vs. New Orleans Pelicans — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Stephen Curry vs. New Orleans Pelicans — Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In the last three victories, the team has not allowed the rival to score more than 92 points. This Friday, the victim was the New Orleans Pelicans (126 to 85).

Highlights: Golden State Warriors 126 x 85 New Orleans Pelicans NBA

It is the best defense, in points conceded, in a championship start in the last 18 seasons.

Even Curry has been putting on a show in defense, as in this Josh Hart stump:

With this combination efficient in the attack and powerful in the rear, the Warriors have seven wins and one loss so far, their best campaign since 2018/19.

Barba bested none other than Larry Bird in career triple-doubles in the Brooklyn Nets’ 96-90 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Highlights: Detroit Pistons 90 x 96 Brooklyn Nets by NBA

Harden has reached 60 triple-doubles since joining the NBA – it was his second of the season.

Ahead of him are Russell Westbrook (185), Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), LeBron James (99) and Wilt Chamberlain (78).

See the results of the round:

Washington Wizards 115 x 87 Memphis Grizzlies

Highlights: Washington Wizards 115 x 87 Memphis Grizzlies by NBA

Orlando Magic 89 x 102 San Antonio Spurs

Highlights: Orlando Magic 89 x 102 San Antonio Spurs by NBA

Toronto Raptors 101 x 102 Cleveland Cavaliers

Highlights: Toronto Raptors 101 x 102 Cleveland Cavaliers by NBA

Milwaukee Bucks 98 x 113 New York Knicks

Highlights: Milwaukee Bucks 98 v 113 New York Knicks NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves 84 x 104 Los Angeles Clippers

Highlights: Minnesota Timberwolves 84 x 104 Los Angeles Clippers NBA

Portland Trail Blazers 110 x 106 Indiana Pacers

Highlights: Portland Trail Blazers 110 x 106 Indiana Pacers by NBA

Sacramento Kings 140 x 110 Charlotte Hornets

Highlights: Sacramento Kings 140 x 110 Charlotte Hornets NBA

Check out the top ten plays from this Friday’s NBA round: