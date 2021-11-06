Netflix launches this week (11/05/2021)

Friday arrived this week, broken by a holiday, but exciting for being the first of November, which means it kicked off the month’s firsts on Netflix. There are several new movies, new series and unmissable episodes for you to update yourself and enjoy your subscription in the best way possible. As always, the Canaltech brings that list of nominations that deserve special attention with six highlights of the program, in addition to showing everything that has arrived since Monday (1st).

The fifth and long-awaited season of Big Mouth is finally between us! Lola and Jay broke up and now the girl is determined to get revenge. It is worth remembering that DeVon and Devin are also separated, which allows Missy to get closer to DeVon and further deepen her friendship with him. The trailer further indicates that, after four seasons of sex and sex education, the series will now immerse itself in love. In addition, guest stars for the new episodes will include Brandon Kyle Goodman, Keke Palmer and Pamela Adlon.

The new episodes of Narcos: Mexico will be set in 1990, just when the globalization of drug trafficking begins to take on more fervor. Last season’s story will follow after the arrest of Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna), as the newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheavals and escalating violence with the emergence of a new generation of Mexican bosses in this market. In this internal war, each arrest and murder only leaves the characters’ goals farther from being achieved.

Among the hidden titles in the catalog, there is the miniseries assassination of prime minister, a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer suspected in the murder of Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme, managed to trick justice to his death with a combination of audacity, luck and a confused investigative team. What do we know about Stig Engström? How did the police let him get away, even though he was a suspect? The murder was not well planned. Engström made several mistakes from the start and hardly anyone believed the lies about his whereabouts on the fateful night of 1986 in Sweden’s capital Stockholm.

Getting into the movies, it’s inevitable to talk about Aya and the Witch, the latest release from Ghibli Studios for Netflix. Grown up in an orphanage in the countryside of Great Britain, little Earwig had no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life changes dramatically when a strange couple takes her in and she is forced to live with a selfish witch. As the stubborn young woman sets out to uncover the secrets of her new guardians, she discovers a world of spells and potions, and a mysterious song that could hold the key to finding the family she’s always wanted.

Anyway, the season of streaming Christmas movies has officially kicked off, and nothing better to kick off this era than a good old-fashioned romantic comedy. In The Surprise Match, an unlucky girl in love knows a crush on the internet who lives on the other side of the country and decides to surprise him at Christmas, but when she arrives, she discovers that she was deceived. This fun Christmas comedy with Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) and Darren Barnet (I never…) is now available.

To close, it is also worth highlighting the debut of Revenge & Punishment, a western with Idris Elba and Regina King. The story follows the outlaw Nat Love when he discovers that his enemy, Rufus Buck, is about to get out of prison and gathers his gang in search of revenge. To do this, he enlists the help of his old love Stagecoach Mary, his trusted men — the hot-headed Bill Pickett and gunslinger Jim Beckwourth — and an old enemy. But Rufus Buck also has his allies, Trudy Smith and Cherokee Bill, and they’re not in the mood to lose.

These were just some indications that the Canaltech separated with love for you to enjoy your weekend better, but below you can see all the news that has arrived on Netflix. Enjoy!

