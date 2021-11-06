New operator Winity will not offer 5G direct to customers; understand | Technology

Unsplash/Jenny Ueberberg Winity will not provide direct internet to end consumers

Winity II Telecom Ltda, the company that won the most expensive lot in the 5G auction, will not provide services to end customers like other telephone operators. Despite having acquired a national lot and thus becoming a new mobile internet service provider, it will only “rent” part of its network to other companies.

Winity won the first lot of the auction, nationwide in the 700 MHz band, which allows 4G and 5G coverage, but the fourth generation internet is the initial focus of the company.

The new provider, however, will not deal directly with end consumers. In an interview with G1, the CEO of Winity, Sergio Bekeierman, explained that the company will offer infrastructure to other operators.

This offer will work on both the coverage and capacity sides. This means that companies that want to reach other locations will be able to hire Winity’s services, as well as companies that want more infrastructure to avoid overloading.

“In a way, by sharing infrastructure, you’re maximizing the use of that asset and driving a return on that investment,” Bekeierman said.