NEW ROUTES: Azul increases fleet and Porto Velho will have direct flights to Recife and Salvador

Azul made available new flights to Recife, in Pernambuco; and Salvador, in Bahia. The initiative is to meet all demand during the high summer season.

The Government of Pernambuco announced flights as of December, leaving Recife for Porto Velho or vice versa. The trip is direct and is among the longest in the country with approximately 4h20.

The first takeoff made by the Airbus A320, leaving from Porto Velho towards the capital of Pernambuco is scheduled for December 22 at 2:20 am.

Azul plane in Porto Velho

To Bahia, the first flight that will take off from Governador Jorge Teixeira Airport with direct destination to Salvador is scheduled for January 8, 2022, at 10:20 pm. The trip should also take 4 hours to the land of Caetano Veloso. Salvador Airport announced the new routes made available by Azul and celebrated on social networks. “Let’s get news that we love? @azulinhasaereas will increase connectivity and add three new destinations this high season! Operations will include destinations such as Montes Claros, in Minas Gerais; Porto Velho, capital of Rondônia, and São José do Rio Preto, leaving from our capital. Here, we are excited about the resumption of the national air network”, wrote the profile on Instagram. Trips to the capital of Bahia will take place once a week and always on Saturdays.

High flow

For the former president of the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies in Rondônia (ABAV-RO), Shirlene Santos, as of December, the flow at Porto Velho Airport will be more intense.

Corridor of the Governador Jorge Teixeira Airport, in Porto Velho | Photo: Disclosure/Google

“The prospect is for a greater offer, some flights only start in the second half of December. With vaccination, demand will increase a lot. Although prices for the Christmas and New Year’s Eve periods are not with higher offers, we have a high selling bet”, Shirlene believes.

Santos also says that the new flights made available for this vacation period, where most companies are slowing down, must not support all the demand.

“It improves a lot, but I didn’t supply. If we had more flights, we would certainly have greater offers, promotions, and thus we would definitely have more passengers flying”, analyses.