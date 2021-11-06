New Simpsons special makes fun of Netflix

the Simpsons became one of the most famous animations for showing parodies of reality (and even predicting the future). Now, the series will receive a special inspired by police dramas and streaming.

Entitled “The Serious Flanders“, the episode will be split into two parts with the Simpflix label (a prank between The Simpsons and Netflix) in which it shows Homer and Ned Flanders in an “artistically violent world of prestigious TV”.

Check out:

“We wanted to do all the tricks these cool streaming shows can do: flashbacks, crazy time jumps, the feeling that anyone can die,” executive producer Matt Selman said in an interview with Variety.

The episode features a well-known cast to give voices to the plot characters – a treat for drama fans. Among them is Brian Cox (succession), Cristin Milioti (fargo), Timothy Olyphant (deadwood), Chris O’Dowd (the name of the game) and Jessica Paré (mad men).

Released in 1989, the series is a parody of the US middle class lifestyle through the traditional (nothing) family starring Homer Simpson and the other members.

The first part of “The Serious Flanders” arrives on November 7th and the second on the 14th in the United States. You can check out all 33 seasons of The Simpsons on Star+.