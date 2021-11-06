November Blue: men over 40 years old have access to consultations and exams at CMPC – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/05/2021 10:38.

Photo: Disclosure / Secom

wake up city

The Hospital Foundation of Feira de Santana is intensifying the performance of consultations and exams, focused on men’s health, at the Municipal Center for Cancer Prevention Romilda Maltez (CMPC). The initiative alludes to the November Blue campaign – to prevent prostate cancer.

Will be available during the month, from 8 am to 1 pm, appointments with urologist, laboratory tests, ultrasound of the prostate, electrocardiogram, biopsy and psychological monitoring for men over 40 years. Bookings can be made by calling (75) 3602-7340 or by email: [email protected]

Last year alone, 31,637 consultations were carried out, and in the period of the Novembro Azul campaign, 5,487 consultations and exams were carried out.

“We are increasing the supply of vacancies and the expectation is to exceed last year’s attendance rate, contemplating the repressed demand of the elderly who in the last two years, due to the pandemic, were the most affected”, says the director-president of Fundação Hospitalar , Gilberte Lucas.

According to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca), prostate cancer is the most common type among the male population, representing 29% of diagnoses of the disease in the country. The forecast is 65,840 new cases each year between 2020 and 2022. Men over 55, overweight or obese are more likely.

It is noteworthy that the Municipal Health Department also joined the campaign, making available the request for the laboratory test PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) – capable of early detection of prostate cancer and other conditions – in municipal health units for men aged 50 to 75 years . In cases of family history, it can be done between 45 and 49 years.

The information is from Secom de Feira de Santana.