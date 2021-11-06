‘Novembro Azul’: health centers in Salvador will have D-day exams and consultations for men; see details | Bahia

This Saturday (6), the City Hall of Salvador is holding the D-Day of the ‘Novembro Azul’ campaign, a month to raise awareness about men’s health in the fight against diseases such as prostate cancer.

The action will take place between 8am and 4pm, at 47 health centers in the city and will be carried out by prior appointment.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, consultations with clinicians, nurses and dentists are being scheduled to avoid crowding. Services such as rapid testing, updating of the vaccine portfolio, condom distribution and general guidelines on health care are on open demand.

Municipal Hospital and UBSs

With a focus on imaging exams, the Municipal Hospital expands the offer of ultrasounds of the prostate and urinary tract with more than 800 places. To access the service, it is necessary for the interested party to make a prior appointment exclusively at the health posts in the Cajazeiras Sanitary District.

All Basic Health Units (UBS) will intensify the offer of medical and dental consultation, rapid tests (HIV, syphilis and hepatitis) and immunization.

There will also be guidance on partner prenatal care, reproductive planning, prevention of prostate cancer, combating smoking and tuberculosis and referrals to sexual dysfunction clinic and vasectomy.

