Nubank and Bradesco apps experience instability this Friday (5)

Users complained, this Friday afternoon (5), of an instability in the applications of Nubank and Bradesco. According to reports, the problem occurs when customers try to carry out payment transactions, checking account balances, among others.

Bradesco’s app, for example, displays a message that the system is down and asks the user to access the account via the computer.

bradesco

According to Downdetector, the volume of complaints began to get bigger around 11:30 am, with the peak of notifications at 13:00. Apparently, the instability also affected the NuInvest app, Nubank’s investment platform.

In response to users, Nubank claims that the app is experiencing an oscillation, but that the responsible team has already been called in to correct the problem.