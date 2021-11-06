Nubank and Bradesco apps experience instability this Friday (5)

Users complained, this Friday afternoon (5), of an instability in the applications of Nubank and Bradesco. According to reports, the problem occurs when customers try to carry out payment transactions, checking account balances, among others.

Bradesco’s app, for example, displays a message that the system is down and asks the user to access the account via the computer.

According to Downdetector, the volume of complaints began to get bigger around 11:30 am, with the peak of notifications at 13:00. Apparently, the instability also affected the NuInvest app, Nubank’s investment platform.

@Nu_invest is the app having problems? I’m trying to make a money order and it says I’m out of balance (since I made the deposit and it’s been confirmed that it went into my account) — ????? ?? ?????? (@brunoakabruno) November 5, 2021

I received money early on, my money is all in the account, I have an account to pay until today and I can’t pay because the entire application is not working, if I don’t pay today, I will lose 500 reais in interest. Will you afford? @nubank — sony (@gostosony) November 5, 2021

@nubank #nubank I can’t access my data in the app, I’ve already updated pic.twitter.com/PINry1Anx4 — I don’t know, you tell me (@naoseimedigavc) November 5, 2021

My nubank app disappeared with the credit card tab ????????? how am i going to manage my accounts woman? @nubank — duda (@dudavonhunty) November 5, 2021

In response to users, Nubank claims that the app is experiencing an oscillation, but that the responsible team has already been called in to correct the problem.