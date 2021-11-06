Number of indebted people breaks a record and reaches 74.6% of Brazilian families in October

BRASILIA — The percentage of indebted Brazilians broke a record in October and already reaches 74.6% of families, a rise of 0.6 percentage point compared to September and 8.1 percentage points compared to the same month in 2020.

The survey, by the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), considered consumers who have various debts, such as post-dated checks, credit cards, store booklets, personal loans, car payments and insurance.

The National Survey of Consumer Indebtedness and Default (Peic Nacional) showed that the credit card continues to advance as the type of debt that prevails: 84.9% of indebted people have commitments in this modality, which is the most widespread means of payment in the country .

In relation to October 2020, the credit card advanced 6.4 points in indebtedness, the largest annual increase in the historical series of the indicator. Store tickets and automotive financing continue to gain prominence in terms of debt participation.





Delinquency less than a year ago

According to CNC, despite the record debt, which reached 12.2 million families in October. defaults are at a lower level than a year ago. The reason is the recent rise in interest rates, which is beginning to impact the proportion of indebtedness, reducing the growth in debt contracting.

Credit granting with nonearmarked resources to individuals fell by 2% between August and September, according to data from the Central Bank (BC), the first monthly drop since January this year.

Loans with free resources are those whose rates are freely defined between banks and borrowers in each operation. They include, for example, overdraft, payroll-deductible loan, credit card, vehicle financing and others.

The increase in inflation also reduced the income space for consumption and debt repayment.

In families with more than ten salaries, the average portion of income commitment (27.3%) is the lowest since December 2020, confirming the fact that inflation with current characteristics weighs less on the budgets of consumers in this group.

25% of indebted people have overdue accounts

The president of CNC, José Roberto Tadros, classifies as “impressive” the relative control of the default rate in view of the fragile economic scenario.

— High and widespread current inflation has deteriorated domestic budgets and reduced the purchasing power of families, especially those in the lower income bracket. The numbers demonstrate the efforts to keep financial commitments up to date, with renegotiation and better control of expenses – says Tadros.

Of the total number of indebted families, 25.6% are overdue with their bills and 10.1% will not be able to pay them. But these are indicators that are falling compared to previous periods.