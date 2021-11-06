Oil tanker explosion in Sierra Leone leaves 92 dead and dozens injured | World

The explosion of an oil tanker in Sierra Leone, West Africa, left at least 92 dead and dozens injured in Freetown, the country’s capital, reported on Saturday (6) the American news agency Associated Press.
A video made with a drone shows the destruction caused by the fire (see video above), which occurred on the night of Friday (5) after a vehicle hit the tanker. The Associated Press speaks on a bus; the British television network BBC claims that it was a tanker.
In this image, taken from video, people walk through burning wreckage after an oil tanker exploded in the suburb of Wellington, in Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown, on Friday (5). The explosion that killed dozens of people occurred after a bus hit the tanker. (Photo AP) — Photo: AP
The AP also said that, according to a hospital worker, about 30 severely burned victims are unlikely to survive.
Images broadcast by local media showed charred bodies in the streets around the tanker, according to the BBC.
People observe burned cars on Saturday morning (6) after the explosion, on Friday (5), of a fuel tank in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone. — Photo: Saidu Bah / AFP
The country’s president, Julius Maada Bio, who is in Scotland participating in COP26, lamented the explosion.
“Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the terrible loss of life,” he wrote on Twitter. “My deepest condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My government will do anything to support the affected families.”
Sierra Leone Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh visited two hospitals overnight and said Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency and others would “work tirelessly” after the emergency.
“We are all deeply saddened by this national tragedy and, indeed, it is a difficult time for our country,” said Jalloh on his Facebook page.
Explosion in Sierra Leone: An oil tanker accident in a suburb of the capital, Freetown, left dozens of people dead and injured — Photo: g1
Freetown, a port city that is home to just over a million people, has faced at least two other disasters in recent years.
In March of this year, more than 80 people were injured after a massive fire in one of the city’s slums left more than 5,000 homeless.
In 2017, more than 1,000 people died after heavy rains caused a landslide that swept through the city, leaving an estimated 3,000 homeless.