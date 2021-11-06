Olympic jumper in Rio, Ian Matos is hospitalized in serious condition – 11/05/2021

First Brazilian man to qualify for an Olympics being openly homosexual, a taboo that he broke in Rio-2016, Ian Matos is hospitalized in a serious condition in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro with an infection that reached his lungs. Friends promote an online kitty to raise funds for the family, who have already traveled from Pará to Rio to accompany him.

Ian, 32, was hospitalized on Saturday at Hospital Memorial São Bento, initially with an infection in his throat. The bacteria, however, descended into the esophagus and then into the lung. The jumper is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to people close to him.

Through social networks, since yesterday, friends have shared the link of a cow that aimed to allow his mother and sister, who live in Pará, the athlete’s home state, to travel to Rio. The initial goal was to raise R$ 10 thousand, but by the end of the afternoon of this Friday (5), more than 17 thousand reais had already been collected. The family members are already in Rio, where he has lived since 2014.

Ian was born in Muaná, in the interior of Pará, and grew up in Belém (PA), where he lived until he was 17 years old and learned about diving. When he passed the entrance exam for Pedagogy at UNB, he moved to Brasília, a city that is one of the main centers of the sport in Brazil.

Athlete in 3-meter trampoline events, she went to three editions of the Pan American Games (2011, 2015 and 2019), to two World Cups (2015 and 2019), to a World Cup (in 2016) and debuted in the Olympics in Rio , where he lives, defending the colors of Fluminense in recent years. In 2014, he broke a taboo in Brazilian sports by publicly coming out as a homosexual. He tried to work in Tokyo-2020, as reported by UOL in May.