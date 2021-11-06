On Michael’s night, Flamengo beat Atlético-GO 2-0 at Maracanã

The approximately 18 thousand fans who went to Maracanã. on Friday night, they saw Michael shine and guarantee three points for Flamengo in Brasileirão. The forward created the main dangers and scored twice in the 2-0 victory over Atlético-GO, in a late game for the 19th round of the championship.

With the result, Flamengo reached 53 points and returned to the vice-leadership. Renato Gaúcho’s team is nine behind the leader Atlético-MG, with 62. Next Monday, Rubro-Negro will visit Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, at 20h.

MICHAEL SAVES GREAT FIRST TIME

The first half unfolded as expected: Flamengo with the ball and Atlético-GO positioned behind, waiting for the chance to counterattack. This scenario has already been experienced by Renato Gaúcho’s team in other games at Maracanã, and the difficulty in overcoming a defensively posted team was also repeated. The first successful submission came with Rodrigo Caio’s header, at 33, which goalkeeper Fernando Miguel defended without fear. Before that, almost nothing.

Atlético-GO, in turn, managed to attack sporadically, but the submissions were not accurate. The ball out of Eduardo Souza’s team also scared: there were three mistakes that gave Flamengo the ball in the attacking field, but Bruno Henrique, Gabi & Cia didn’t take advantage of it. In the final minutes, Michael “woke up”. At 43, the shirt 19 made a good individual play, on the left, and the cross crossed the small area, but no one touched the ball.

Possession of the ball continued with Flamengo and, in a rare team building move, Everton Ribeiro gave a great pass to Isla, who reached the end line and rolled back. Michael, as a center forward, submitted to open the scoring.

“WHEN IT’S UGLY, FORGET IT!”

The goal did well at the start. On the way back from the break, Flamengo was more intense and, faced with a more exposed opponent, created more chances. Submissions, however, remained imprecise. There were many, but Fernando Miguel did little work. The best was precisely Michael, close to the beam, just after two minutes. Gabigol had a great chance at 26, but didn’t hit the cavadinha.

Faced with the collective difficulty, Michael’s individual brilliance was the solution once again. When starting on the mark and invading the area, the shirt 19 had the beautiful assistance of Gabi, in a table that ended with the ball in the net: 2-0 for Flamengo at 28 minutes of the final stage. When he was substituted, with the game already resolved, Michael received a lot of applause. “When he’s ugly, forget it!”

DATASHEET

FLAMEGO 2X0 ATHLETIC-GO – 19th ROUND OF BRAZILIAN

Date and time: 11/05/2021, at 9:30 pm (from Brasília)

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR)

Assistants: Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR) and Rafael Trombeta (PR)

VAR: Rafael Traci (Fifa/SC)

Public/Income: 17,717 payers / 18,527 gifts / BRL 730,540.00

Goals: Michael (1-0, 43’/1st T and 2-0, 28’/2nd T)

Yellow card: Gabigol and Andreas Pereira (FLA); Igor Cariús (ATG)

Old card: There wasn’t.

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)



Diego Alves; Isla (Matheuzinho, 20’/2ºT), Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira (Thiago Maia, 15’/2ndT) and Everton Ribeiro (Rodinei, 41’/2ndT) Michael (Vitinho, 41’/2ndT), Bruno Henrique (João Gomes, 41’/2ndT) and Gabigol.

ATHLETIC-GO (Technician: Eduardo Souza)

Fernando Miguel; Dudu (Oliveira, 30’/2ºT), Wanderson, Éder and Igor Cariús; Marlon Freitas, Willan Maranhão, Gabriel Baralhas (Toró, 17’/2ºT) and João Paulo; André Luís (Zé Roberto, 23’/2ºT) and Janderson (Brian Montenegro, 30’/2ºT)

