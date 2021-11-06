One of the occupants of the plane that crashed with Marília Mendonça dies

At least one of the occupants of the small plane that crashed this Friday afternoon (5/11) in Caratinga, Minas Gerais, did not resist the accident, reported a YouTuber who broadcasts live from the accident site, in information confirmed by the report of Rede Globo on the spot.

The plane crashed in an area near a waterfall in Caratinga. The singer Marília Mendonça was on the plane and would perform in the city tonight. Her press office said she was rescued, but the information has not yet been confirmed by local authorities.

The plane is a twin-engine Beech Aircraft, from PEC Táxi Aéreo, from Goiás, with the prefix PT-ONJ, with capacity for six passengers.

The accident occurred on BR 474, near Pousada Rodrigo Godinho, in rural Piedade de Caratinga, in Minas Gerais. Help was requested around 3:30 pm.